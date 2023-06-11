Joe Rogan Defends The Gateway Pundit – Discusses Our Report on Cleveland Clinic Peer-Reviewed Study on COVID Vaccines vs. Infection Rate (VIDEO)

On Thursday, Joe Rogan defended The Gateway Pundit’s coverage of a new Cleveland Clinic peer-reviewed study.

The stunning report by Cleveland Clinic was first published at medRxiv as a pre-print back in December, which revealed that mRNA vaccines raise the risk of contracting COVID-19 and that each mRNA vaccine booster increases the risk of contracting COVID-19.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit last year, the study finds that “the association of increased risk of COVID-19 with higher numbers of prior vaccine doses in our study was unexpected.”

The study can be found now in the June 2023 edition of Open Forum Infectious Diseases, Volume 10, Issue 6. The study is published at Open Forum Infectious Diseases (OFID), wherein the studies are fully peer-reviewed.

The peer-reviewed study, which was reported by The Gateway Pundit earlier this month states, “The risk of COVID-19 also varied by the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses previously received. The higher the number of vaccines previously received, the higher the risk of contracting COVID-19.”

On Thursday, Joe Rogan read our entire report on this study on his show, “The Joe Rogan Experience” with former Navy SEAL Andy Stumpf.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” said Rogan after reading the article. “See? So, when you see that, and then you see all these stories… What’s sponsoring those other studies or stories? They interpret the data very differently than the people at the Cleveland Clinic do. And it’s peer-reviewed.”

Jamie Vernon, the producer of the ‘Joe Rogan Experience Podcast,’ conducted a Google search for The Gateway Pundit and found a Wikipedia definition on the initial search results page.

According to the definition, The Gateway Pundit is described as an “American far-right fake news website, known for publishing falsehoods, hoaxes, and conspiracy theories.”

Wikipedia labels The Gateway Pundit as right-wing, fake news, conspiracy, hoax website. This pops up whenever a reader pulls up a Gateway Pundit article on Facebook, Google, or the government-funded “fact checker” websites.

Joe Rogan: “So whatever the fuck Wikipedia says, who’s editing that? Why are they calling that fake news? Because that’s not fake news. That’s real… Yeah, but that’s one of those things where you have to realize the sheer number of people that have a vested interest in maintaining a narrative and the amount of money that’s involved in maintaining a narrative. And if they can just have some things like look at Got. Jamie oh, it’s fake news… I’m not blaming you. I’m not blaming you… Jamie (his producer): …I just feel tough about believing a website that is labeled as conspiracy theories, hoaxes, falsehoods and fake news. Joe Rogan: Right? But guess what? We’re labeled that way.

Here is a short version of the clip. The longer original clip is included at the bottom of this post.

Via Chief Nerd and The Joe Rogan Experience.

🔥 Joe Rogan Defends The Gateway Pundit's Coverage of the New Cleveland Clinic Study "Why are they calling that fake news because that's not fake news? That's real."

Joe Rogan obviously understands the game.

The fake news smeared the hell out of him when he promoted the wonder drug Ivermectin on his show. The pharma-friendly FDA even said the drug was meant for horses. They have since corrected their disgusting misinformation.

Here are three points we would like to make here.

1.) As Joe Rogan understands, Wikipedia is a far-left opinion website. We do not control the Gateway Pundit entry. We have not been able to refute their smears and outright lies. We are not allowed to include these items because we do not control or own our entry:

** Our awards

** The lawsuits we won

** Our congressional testimony

** Our mentions in books and articles by respected authors like Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Naomi Wolf

** Our amazing growth – DESPITE the constant attacks and smears by the media and censorship by social media

2.) In 2022, The Gateway Pundit launched TGP Truth, where we have listed several exclusive reports that have shaped the public narrative in our country for the past decade.

3.) It should be noted that several of the “fact-check” websites are directly and indirectly funded by the US government. Newsguard was paid $749,387 by the Department of Defense to crack down on conservative content. We know this because Newsguard does not include ANY of the big media lies from the past 7 years on Trump-Russia collusion or the COVID pandemic. They exclusively attack prominent conservative websites.

3.) We are growing. Despite the unbelievable odds against us – The Gateway Pundit has grown our traffic every year except one since our founding back in 2004. Today, we are averaging 2.5 million page views every day and nearly 2 million unique daily visitors.

That is why they attack us.

Here is the full Rogan segment on Rumble.