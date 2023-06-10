Joe Biden Says People in America Are Being Thrown Out of Restaurants For Being Gay (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Saturday hosted a ‘pride month’ celebration picnic on the South Lawn at the White House.

Biden’s speech was full of gaffes and bizarre stories.

Joe Biden again told the story about seeing “two well dressed men standing on the corner” kissing each other decades ago in Wilmington, Delaware.

Of course this never happened.

After mumbling through his speech, Biden wandered off and disappeared.

Dr. Jill shouted at Joe Biden to come back to the stage after he disappeared in the middle of the pride event.

Biden made his way back to the stage and continued to lie and make things up.

Joe Biden said people in America are being thrown out of restaurants for being gay.

“When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still very wrong in America,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden continues making things up: "When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still very wrong in America." pic.twitter.com/WFYsFVcbrF — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) June 10, 2023

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies.

He made the same claim at a White House event in December.

BIDEN: "When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, this is still wrong." pic.twitter.com/CHJDLFh3e4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2022

It is Christians who are being thrown out of restaurants for their beliefs.

In December a conservative Christian advocacy group was refused service and turned away from Metzger Bar and Butchery in Virginia.

Members of the Family Foundation were turned away from Metzger Bar and Butchery for their beliefs.

“We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff feel uncomfortable and unsafe and this was the driving force behind our decision,” Metzger Bar and Butchery said in a Facebook post last December.

The restaurant said that the Christian group made LGBTQ and female staffers feel threatened because of their beliefs.

The restaurant staffers believe the Family Foundation “seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic rights in Virginia.”