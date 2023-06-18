Joe Biden Mumbles Nonsense About “Put a Pistol on a Brace – You Can have a – Higher-Caliber Bullet” – Then He Ends Speech with “God Save the Queen” and Walks Off Stage (VIDEO)

Joe Biden traveled to Connecticut on Friday to fundraise for his 2024 campaign. Joe Biden has not held a public campaign event since announcing he was running for reelection. Biden has the worst economy in 50 years, the worst foreign policy ever, open borders, and he’s jailing the opposition candidate for allegedly taking classified documents, something Joe has been doing since 1974.

Joe Biden also spoke at a “Safe Communities” event on Friday. Under Joe Biden the crime rate is soaring in nearly every major American city.

Joe Biden mumbled something about pistol braces and higher caliber bullets. See if you can make sense out of this:

Joe Biden: Made hard for people to buy stabilized braithes, braces. Put a pistol on a brace it turns into a gun. Makes it more — you can have a higher-caliber weapon, higher-caliber bullet coming out of that gun!”

Joe Biden then ended his speech with “God save the Queen!” who died two months ago.

Then he walked off the stage.