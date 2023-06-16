“Alright, God Save the Queen, Man!” – Joe Biden Before Shuffling Off Stage in a Confused State (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks at the National Safer Communities Summit.

Biden’s speech was full of gaffes, dubious claims about firearms and bizarre family stories.

Joe Biden wrapped up his remarks with, “Alright, God save the queen, man!” before shuffling off stage in a confused state.

A handler quickly intervened and told Joe Biden where to go after his speech.

WATCH:

A confused Joe Biden combined a kiss, a thumbs up and a fist pump as he left the stage.

WATCH:

Thanks for sharing!
