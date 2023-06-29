Joe Biden Awkwardly Wanders Off MSNBC Set While Cameras Are Still Rolling (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday traveled to New York to sit down with DNC public relations firm MSNBC.

Biden sat down with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace to discuss his failed presidency.

The interview began with Joe Biden confusing the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence as he attacked the Supreme Court.

Biden lied about being a professor at UPenn.

“I was teaching at the University of Pennsylvania and I had a significant budget to hire a lot of people for the Biden Democracy Fund,” Biden said.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies.

Biden was paid $1 million by UPenn but he never taught a single class.

Joe Biden awkwardly wandered off set after his softball interview with Nicolle Wallace.

WATCH: