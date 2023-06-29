HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Confuses the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday traveled to New York to sit down with DNC public relations firm MSNBC.

Biden sat down with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace to discuss his failed presidency.

The interview began with Joe Biden confusing the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence as he attacked the Supreme Court.

Nicolle Wallace called the Supreme Court “anti-Democratic” after it ruled against affirmative action at colleges.

Joe Biden claimed the Supreme Court is not embracing the Constitution – then he cited the Declaration of Independence.

“The Constitution says ‘we hold these truths to be self – that all men and women are created equal, endowed by their creator,'” Biden said.

Biden also claimed the US “fought a war in 1960” over states having certain powers.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

Joe Biden doesn't know what the Constitution says vs. the Declaration of Independence. "The Constitution says we hold these truths to be self, that all men are created equal, endowed by their creator."-Biden That's the Declaration, not the Constitution.pic.twitter.com/HN7ZR8xvtu — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 29, 2023

In 2020 Joe Biden botched the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by the go, you know, the thing…” said Biden.

WATCH: