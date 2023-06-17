Jack Smith’s Latest Court Filing in Documents Case Hints at “Ongoing Investigations” that Could “Identify Uncharged Individuals”

Joe Biden’s Justice Department on Friday harassed President Trump with another court filing in the classified documents case.

The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to block Trump from releasing classified documents that will be shared with his lawyers.

Judge Cannon on Thursday ordered Trump’s lawyers representing the former president in Jack Smith’s classified documents case to obtain security clearances.

Trump’s lawyers, Todd Blanche and Christopher Kise, did not oppose the order and immediately notified Judge Cannon that they reached out to the DOJ to expedite the security clearance process.

The protective order will be reviewed by magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the initial FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

President Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami last week.

Jack Smith hit Trump with a 37 count indictment related to classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

31 counts for willful retention of national defense information and 6 process crimes.

Trump’s valet Walt Nauta was indicted along with President as a co-conspirator.

It appears more people in Trump’s inner circle may be indicted by Jack Smith.

Jack Smith’s latest court filing hinted at “ongoing investigations” that could “identify uncharged individuals.”

The New York Times reported:

The federal prosecutors overseeing the classified documents case against former President Donald J. Trump said in court papers on Friday that the evidence they are poised to give the defense as part of the normal process of discovery contained information about “ongoing investigations” that could “identify uncharged individuals.” Still, the reference to continuing investigations was the first overt suggestion — however vague — that other criminal cases could emerge from the work that the special counsel Jack Smith has done in bringing the Espionage Act and obstruction indictment against Mr. Trump in Miami last week. Mr. Smith is also overseeing the parallel investigation into Mr. Trump’s efforts to reverse his election loss in 2020 and the ensuing assault on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. The government’s motion for a protective order, which Mr. Trump’s lawyers did not oppose, said that prosecutors were ready to start turning over a trove of nonclassified evidence that they had collected during the documents investigation. That included information about investigative techniques, material related to potential witnesses and things like grand jury transcripts, exhibits and recordings of witness interviews, the motion said.

In a separate grand jury in DC, Jack Smith is quietly continuing his investigation into January 6 and Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

Jack Smith is investigating the ‘dueling electors’ after the 2020 election, Trump’s role in January 6 and Trump’s 2020 fundraising efforts.

According to ABC News, Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald and Nevada GOP committee member Jim DeGraffenreid were both spotted on Tuesday walking into the federal courthouse where Jack Smith’s DC grand jury meets.

Jack Smith’s team of prosecutors were in DC questioning GOP operatives while Trump was in Miami for his arraignment.