Trump Campaign Releases Statement on Indictment: “The Biden administration and their henchmen in the Swamp are now conducting an all-out prosecution of the leader of the current administration’s political opposition. This is un-American and wrong”

The Political Weaponization of the Department of Justice is a Disgrace

June 08, 2023

The Indictment Of President Trump Must Be Thrown Out

Statement From The Trump Campaign:

“President Donald J. Trump has long been the biggest threat and the top political target for Joe Biden and the corrupt Democrat Party. As President Trump’s dominance grows, the nastier the Deep State attacks become.

Today’s act of open legal ‘warfare’ by the highly politicized and partisan Department of Injustice, has taken things to a new level, and set a dangerous precedent. By politically weaponizing the DOJ, the Biden administration and their henchmen in the Swamp are now conducting an all-out prosecution of the leader of the current administration’s political opposition.

This is un-American and wrong.

President Trump violated no laws and is being held to a different legal standard than other former Presidents and Vice Presidents. We are confident that no matter how crooked the Executive branch has become, the American justice system is resilient and will throw this case out in its entirety. If not, our cherished Constitution is in serious trouble.

“President Trump will fight this unconstitutional abuse of power until he is ultimately vindicated. He will never stop fighting for the American people, and he will continue to work to restore the greatness of the United States of America.”

TOPLINES:

– This Indictment Is An Unprecedented Abuse Of Power By A Weaponized Justice Department Attempting To Interfere With The Election And Damage President Trump’s Leading Campaign.

– President Trump Is The Leader Of The Republican Party And 2024 Presidential Front-Runner. He Is Leading Democrat President Biden In Polls And Being Held To A Different Standard Of Justice Because Of His Politics.

– This Indictment Is Proof Of A Two-Tiered System Of Justice Under Biden, One Where Democrats Escape Scrutiny And Republicans Are Singled Out For Prosecution.

– President Trump Is Being Held To An Entirely Different Standard Regarding Classified Documents Than Every Other President Since Ronald Reagan.

– The DOJ’s Chief Investigator, Jack Smith Has A Checkered Prosecutorial History Filled With Failed, Sloppy Prosecutions.

– Classified Documents End Up In The Possession Of Former Presidents And Vice Presidents Because There Are No Explicit Federal Guidelines For Handling Such Material. Congress Should Remedy This, Not The Department Of Justice.

– Every President Has Had The Right To Possess Whatever Documents They Wish. The Presidential Records Act (PRA) Only Created A Requirement That A Former President Work With The National Archives (NARA) To Identify Records Deemed “Presidential” Or “Personal.” The PRA Includes No Criminal Penalties. Utilizing The Espionage Act Is An Egregious Effort To Bend The Rules Against President Trump, A Telling Maneuver Tipping The True Motivation Behind This Case.

– Joe Biden Possessed Several Dozen Classified Documents From His Time As Vice President, Unsecured At His Home In Delaware, Stored In His Garage, Next To His Prized Corvette.

– Biden Donated Over 1800 Boxes Of Documents To The University Of Delaware, None Of Which Have Been Made Public.

– Vice President Mike Pence Possessed Classified Documents, Unsecured At His Home In Indiana.

– Typically, Presidents Are Given Years To Discern Classified Documents From Personal Documents In Their Post-Presidencies. Why The Rush With President Trump?

– The DOJ Forced An Investigation And An Unnecessary Search Warrant Of The President’s Residence In Order To Smear The President And Damage His Presidential Prospects.

– America’s Law Enforcement Officers And Officials Deserve Better Than To Be Used As Political Pawns For Joe Biden And The Democrats.

– President Trump Will Fight These Bogus Charges With The Same Vigor And Relentlessness That He Fights For The American People. He Will Never Quit Fighting For You.

A NEW CHAPTER IN THE DEMOCRATS’ NEVER-ENDING WITCH-HUNT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP

This Indictment Is Merely The Latest Fantasy In A Relentless Media And Democrat-Lead Campaign Against President Trump. “Whether it’s Russiagate, Impeachment #1, Impeachment #2, Jan. 6 Committee, Hunter’s laptop, classified docs, or an intel letter from 51 of our highest “servants,” they layered this two-tier system of justice by doing the same thing at each level – breaking the law. Illegal surveillance, unlawful congressional overreach, and judicial hustling have joined forces, and the result is a destruction of justice.” (Kash Patel, Real Clear Politics, 6/7/23)

INCONVENIENT TRUTHS FOR THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN

Joe Biden Mishandled Classified Documents

– Earlier This Year, It Was Revealed That Dozens Of Classified Documents Were Discovered In Biden’s Home, Garage, And Office. (GOP.com, 2/2/23)

– The Biden administration attempted to conceal this scandal from the American people for as long as possible – even saying the search was “complete” when additional documents were later discovered. (CNN, 1/14/23)

– Joe Biden Is A Hypocrite.

– When classified documents were found at Mar-a-Lago, Biden called it “totally irresponsible,” yet when classified documents were found in Biden’s own garage, he downplayed the significance, comparing the security of government secrets with the security of his Corvette. (ABC News, 1/15/23; Biden Remarks, 1/12/23))

The Biden Administration Attempted To Hide His Unlawful Possession Of Classified Material

– Despite A Documented Pattern Of Withholding Information, The Biden Team Claimed They’ve Been “Pretty Transparent.” (White House Spokesman, 1/18/23)

– When Biden’s Team Found The First Set Of Documents In November 2022, They Opted For “Keeping The Matter Quiet.” White House Officials Did Not Make This Information Public For 68 Days. (Washington Post, 1/18/23; New York Times, 2/1/23)

THE CURIOUS HISTORY OF JACK SMITH

From 2010 To 2015, Smith Served Under Obama’s Attorney General, Eric Holder, Leading The Public Integrity Section. “Smith served under Obama Attorney General Eric Holder, leading the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section from 2010 to 2015. Smith led a team of 30 prosecutors in conducting public corruption cases throughout the United States, including a mixed track record of going after high-profile politicians. He also inserted the DOJ into what would become the Lois Lerner IRS scandal targeting conservative nonprofit groups during the Obama years, which Trump has criticized him for since he became special counsel.” (Washington Examiner, 6/5/23)

After Leaving His DOJ Post In 2015, Smith Served As The First Assistant United States Attorney And Acting United States Attorney For The Middle District Of Tennessee. “After leaving the DOJ in 2015, Smith headed to Tennessee, where he served as the First Assistant United States Attorney and Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.” (NPR, 11/18/22)

President Trump Is Not The First Republican Executive Smith Has Over-Prosecuted

Smith Prosecuted Republican Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, Whose Conviction Was Unanimously Overturned By The Supreme Court.

Smith’s Prosecution Of Former Republican Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell Failed, When His Conviction Was Unanimously Overturned By The Supreme Court. “Smith’s DOJ biography in 2015 touted that while chief of the Public Integrity Section, Smith helped with the prosecution against McDonnell, who was indicted and convicted on federal corruption charges related to bribery in 2014. The case was being prosecuted by Smith’s deputy in the Public Integrity Section. McDonnell was investigated while governor, indicted shortly after leaving office in January 2014, convicted in September 2014, and sentenced to two years in prison in 2015. The Supreme Court unanimously overturned McDonnell’s conviction in the summer of 2016.” (Washington Examiner, 6/5/23)

Jack Smith Is Married To A Left-Wing Movie Producer And Joe Biden Donor

Smith Is Married To Katy Chevigny, A Producer Of ‘Becoming’ A Documentary On Michelle Obama. “The wife of newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is a filmmaker who produced a movie about former first lady Michelle Obama and donated to President Biden’s 2020 campaign. Katy Chevigny is credited as a producer on ‘Becoming,’ a 2020 documentary about Obama, and Federal Election Commission records show that she donated $2,000 in support of Biden’s presidential run that same year. “Becoming” centered on the former first lady’s 2019 book tour promoting her memoir of the same title. Big Mouth Productions, where Chevigny is employed as a director and producer, is listed as one of the production companies that worked on the film.” (New York Post, 11/23/22)

Chevigny Contributed $2000 To The 2020 Biden Campaign. “Federal Election Commission records show that she donated $2,000 in support of Biden’s presidential run that same year.” (New York Post, 11/23/22)

