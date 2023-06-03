J6ers Can Go Rot in Hell: MTG Echoes Regime Talking Points – Claims Releasing Security Video from Jan. 6 Will Threaten Security

In late February, Axios reported that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had given Fox News’ Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 protests.

Tucker Carlson had the first crack at the J6 footage and released several minutes of coverage on his FOX News program before he was let go by the channel.

The Gateway petitioned Speaker McCarthy to release the J6 footage to our research team and the families of the January 6 victims and prisoners. Over 70 January 6 prisoners signed on to the petition. The regime has denied the footage to the political prisoners for their cases so that they can properly defend themselves. This is a national crisis.

McCarthy ignored our official letter despite the fact that our contacts supplied us with the time stamps and camera numbers we needed to investigate and prove their innocence.

On Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced that Kevin McCarthy had given John Solomon, Julie Kelly, and a third outlet unfettered access to the J6 footage.

I’m excited to share the good news that just as I promised the J6 tapes are being released!@SpeakerMcCarthy has given @jsolomonReports, @Julie_kelly2, and a third outlet unfettered access to the J6 tapes, and their reporting on it starts tomorrow. This is the transparency the… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 31, 2023

We reached out to MTG’s office with no success. We did not hear back.

Earlier today, MTG told Real America’s Voice that it is too dangerous to release the footage because it could compromise Capitol security.

This echoes the earlier protests from the deep state, their media, and the Biden regime.

Wow…@mtgreenee does a COMPLETE 180° on the #J6videos. Now she’s AGAINST the public release ‘for Capital security reasons’ People don’t just completely change their core beliefs… without a damn good reason. What do you think? Blackmail? Greed? Something else? pic.twitter.com/fXUA2EYkO0 — Joe Dan Gorman (@JoeDanMedia) June 3, 2023

Greene also said that releasing the footage to the public could also “endanger many Americans that were simply standing on the Capitol ground, maybe never even walked through the Capitol or committed any crimes, but they could have just walked further than where the barrier was simply because the barrier was torn down by the time they got there.”

She added, “There’s a big concern because there are George Soros-funded groups and many other leftist groups that will sit there and view these videotapes for hours and hours using facial recognition software and doxx these people and hand them over to the FBI and the Department of justice. who we have no control over.”

If we release all the J6 tapes widely for the public, we would endanger many Americans who were simply standing on the Capitol grounds, maybe never even walked through the Capitol or committed any crimes. Soros groups dox these people then give their information to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/P50blpe1sn — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 3, 2023

Since January 2021, The Gateway Pundit has shared the plight of the January 6 political prisoners, while the mainstream media has ignored the abuse of these men and women, stalked their families and homes, smeared their good name, and repeatedly lied about the events on January 6, 2021.

Many of these prisoners had their homes raided by the FBI, lost their businesses and livelihoods, separated from their friends and families, and had their reputations ruined by entrenched politicians on both sides of the aisle. Dozens still sit in prison without a trial over two years later. Several were convicted and sent to prison for walking into an open door of the US Capitol and leaving minutes later when asked.

The Gateway Pundit has been with these men and women from the beginning. TGP told their stories and helped their families raise thousands of dollars to keep them afloat.

TGP has published hundreds of reports, shared letters from the prisoners, released audio and video, spoke with their families, and told THEIR SIDE of the story. We told the truth while the mainstream media continued to spread their lies and propaganda. Our reporting is then later confirmed truthful as the mainstream media continues to fail in their responsibilities.

The Gateway Pundit and our benevolent readers helped raise over $2 million to help these fellow Americans feed their families and fight the trumped-up allegations in the DC Kangaroo courts. Even leftist Rolling Stone magazine was forced to admit our impact.

TGP put together the single most comprehensive database on January 6, The American Gulag, that provides current information about each prisoner, including relevant news articles, an arrest map, and a list of those currently incarcerated. We also provide ways for you to contact those in prison, and to help cover their legal and living expenses.

The Gateway Pundit officially petitioned Speaker McCarthy last March to release the J6 footage to our research team and the families of the January 6 victims and prisoners.

The undersigned send this message and request to Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “We, the January 6 prisoners and family members, respectfully request that the Speaker provide access to the more than 41,000 hours of Capital footage directly to The Gateway Pundit research team and to the J6 families.”

If you are a January 6 defendant, family member, or attorney, and would like to add your name to this request, please email us at [email protected] with the subject line “Petition.”

We now have 75 January 6 defendants who have signed our petition and dozens more who are family members and supporters.