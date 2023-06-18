Italian Archbishop Viganò Prays that “the Divine Majesty May Grant His Church Holy Shepherds Inflamed with Love for the Lord”

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

Archbishop Vigano shares a special message about church leaders who allow activists to attack the goodness of the church.

Archbishop Vigano shared the following message with Joe Hoft:

For years – ever since he was Archbishop of Atlanta – Wilton Daniel Gregory has been abusing his power to promote the homosexualist agenda, much to the scandal of the Catholic faithful. His monomaniacal fixation on the vice against nature earned him the Sacred Purple (i.e., the Cardinalate) and appointment to the See of Washington, D.C., a worthy heir to McCarrick and Wuerl, thus confirming that betrayal of Christ’s teaching is regarded in Bergoglio’s Vatican as a prerequisite for an ecclesiastical career. It is not surprising that Cardinal Gregory is a follower of James Martin SJ, whose recent sacrilegious remarks on devotion to the Sacred Heart have aroused indignation in the ecclesial body and prompted the organization of a reparatory procession on June 16 at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

It brings me great sorrow to learn that the Clergy of the Archdiocese of Washington prefer to remain slavishly silent to this umpteenth sacrilege, in which the Holy Sacrifice is sacrilegiously used as a propaganda tool for a sin that cries out for vengeance before God, while the souls of so many poor sinners are confirmed in vice. But even greater is the pain of seeing the Most Blessed Sacrament profaned – during the Octave of Corpus Christi and two days before the Feast of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus – by admitting to Communion people whom Pastors should instead admonish and direct towards a path of true conversion and fidelity to God’s will.

Pastors led astray by homo-heresy should remember that, when they stand before the Throne of God to be judged, they will have to give an account to Our Lord for the souls who, because of them, have been damned for eternity: souls for whom He shed His own Blood on the Cross. By confirming these poor souls in mortal sin, they have usurped the authority of Christ and the authority of the Church for a purpose opposite to that which Christian Charity demands, demonstrating thereby their own moral corruption, along with that of those who let them act undisturbed to scatter the flock entrusted to them.

