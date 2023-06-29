Idaho GOP Unanimously Passes Resolution Calling For ‘Abolition’ of the Corrupt FBI if it Cannot be Reformed

The Idaho Republican Party has unanimously passed a resolution calling for the “abolition” of the “corrupt government agency” if it cannot be reformed.

The resolution states that the “FBI has a long history of misconduct, including abuses of power, entrapment, and other unconstitutional actions that violate the rights of Americans” and “recent revelations have shown that the FBI has engaged in government overreach, including the use of politically motivated investigations, illegal surveillance, and the targeting of political opponents.”

According to a report from the Idaho Tribune, the resolution passed unanimously by 216 elected Republican representatives.

“The resolution outlines some of the most egregious of these abuses, COINTELPRO, a counter-intelligence program carried out by the FBI between 1956 and 1971 which ‘illegally surveilled, infiltrated, and disrupted civil rights activists, political dissidents, and other individuals considered a threat to national security,'” the report explained.

The resolution also points to the Waco siege and murder at Ruby Ridge as examples of the agency’s disastrous existence.

“The FBI siege of a cabin in Ruby Ridge, Idaho in 1992, which resulted in the unnecessary deaths of Vicky and Sammy Weaver as well as a U.S. Marshal due to excessive use of force and revised rules of engagement promulgated by the FBI, leading to the violation of the rights of the individuals involved,” the resolution states. “The 51-day standoff between the FBI and the Branch Davidian religious group in Waco, Texas in 1993, ended in a preventable, deadly fire that killed 76 people, including 25 children, some of whom were shot.”

It refers to these examples, and many others, saying that “these actions have directly led to the terrorization of American Citizens.”

The resolution concludes that “if the FBI cannot be reformed to operate within the confines of the Constitution with respect for the rights of American citizens, the Idaho Republican State Central Committee supports the abolition of this corrupt government agency.”