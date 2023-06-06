“I Plan on Being in the PGA!” – Joe Biden to Reporter Asking Questions About PGA Tour, LIV Golf Merger (VIDEO)

Joe Biden trolled a reporter on Tuesday asking questions about the PGA, LIV Golf merger.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf agreed to merge into a new commercial entity.

“The PGA Tour has agreed to merge with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf in a deal that would see the competitors squash pending litigation and move forward as a larger golf enterprise.” CNBC reported.

The PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF announce landmark agreement to unify men’s professional golf. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 6, 2023

President Trump predicted this would happen.

Donald Trump predicted the PGA Tour and LIV would merge. It turns out Trump was right again! pic.twitter.com/Y7lW52AkXP — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) June 6, 2023

Reporters on Tuesday asked Joe Biden about the PGA merging with LIV after his cabinet meeting.

This is Biden’s only public event for the day and he wouldn’t even interact with reporters.

“Do you have a comment on the PGA merging with LIV?” a reporter asked Joe Biden.

“I plan on being in the PGA!” Biden said trolling the reporters.

He’s completely clueless.

WATCH:

REPORTER: "Do you have a comment on the PGA merging with LIV?" BIDEN: "I plan on being a PGA." pic.twitter.com/wsy7KKJlL7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 6, 2023

Here’s a quick look at Biden’s golf swing:

President Biden out for a round of golf in Saint Croix today pic.twitter.com/gt933I0dJt — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) December 30, 2022

This one is even worse: