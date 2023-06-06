BIG NEWS IN SPORTS: LIV and PGA Agree to Merge Just as President Trump Predicted Last Year

There was big news in the sports world today.

The PGA and LIV agreed to merge into a new commercial entity.

The PGA made the announcement on Tuesday.

The PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF announce landmark agreement to unify men’s professional golf. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 6, 2023

President Trump predicted this would happen last year in 2022.

Donald Trump predicted the PGA Tour and LIV would merge. It turns out Trump was right again! pic.twitter.com/Y7lW52AkXP — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) June 6, 2023

CNN reported: