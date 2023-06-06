BIG NEWS IN SPORTS: LIV and PGA Agree to Merge Just as President Trump Predicted Last Year

There was big news in the sports world today.
The PGA and LIV agreed to merge into a new commercial entity.
The PGA made the announcement on Tuesday.
The PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF announce landmark agreement to unify men’s professional golf.
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 6, 2023
President Trump predicted this would happen last year in 2022.
Donald Trump predicted the PGA Tour and LIV would merge. It turns out Trump was right again! pic.twitter.com/Y7lW52AkXP
— Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) June 6, 2023
CNN reported:
The US-based PGA Tour is set to partner with the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf, ending a feud that has dogged the men’s professional game for the past year.
The PGA Tour made the shock announcement on Tuesday, saying a new partnership with LIV and the DP World Tour would “unify the game of golf.”
“The parties have signed an agreement that combines PIF’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights (including LIV Golf) with the commercial businesses and rights of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour into a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity,” the statement read.
A spokesperson for the PGA Tour told CNN that the new relationship between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf is not a merger, but “a partnership/creation of a new commercial entity.”