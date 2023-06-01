Trump Reacts to Biden’s Fall at Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony (VIDEO)

President Trump on Thursday reacted to Joe Biden’s latest fall.
80-year-old Joe Biden took a massive fall after delivering a commencement speech at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
Biden landed on his right hip after trying to lightly jog across the stage.
“Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt. The whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that…even if you gotta tip-toe down a ramp,” Trump said poking fun at himself.
VIDEO:
"Well, I hope he wasn't hurt." President Donald J. Trump's comment on Biden's fall at the Airforce Academy. pic.twitter.com/VxixgInZo2
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 1, 2023