Trump Reacts to Biden’s Fall at Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony (VIDEO)

by

President Trump on Thursday reacted to Joe Biden’s latest fall.

80-year-old Joe Biden took a massive fall after delivering a commencement speech at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Biden landed on his right hip after trying to lightly jog across the stage.

“Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt. The whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that…even if you gotta tip-toe down a ramp,” Trump said poking fun at himself.

VIDEO:

Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
