“I Got Sandbagged!” Joe Biden Jokes with Reporters About His Bad Fall – Then Hops and Shuffles Away (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday evening returned to the White House after spending the day in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Joe Biden took a massive fall at the Air Force graduation ceremony.

Biden took a nasty spill after delivering a commencement speech at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

80-year-old Joe Biden landed on his right hip after trying to lightly jog across the stage.

The White House Comms Director immediately claimed Joe Biden is “fine” after taking a bad spill.

“He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” Ben LaBolt said before a doctor had a chance to examine Joe Biden for any possible injuries.

Biden joked with reporters about his bad fall.

“I got sandbagged!” Biden shouted before hopping away.

WATCH:

Today was Biden’s THIRD stumble this year!

Biden also took a few bad spills over the last couples years.

He fell hard on Air Force One steps in 2021.

And took a bad tumble on his bike last June when he stopped to chat with reporters in Rehoboth Beach.

