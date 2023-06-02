“I Got Sandbagged!” Joe Biden Jokes with Reporters About His Bad Fall – Then Hops and Shuffles Away (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday evening returned to the White House after spending the day in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Joe Biden took a massive fall at the Air Force graduation ceremony.
Biden took a nasty spill after delivering a commencement speech at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
80-year-old Joe Biden landed on his right hip after trying to lightly jog across the stage.
The White House Comms Director immediately claimed Joe Biden is “fine” after taking a bad spill.
“He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands,” Ben LaBolt said before a doctor had a chance to examine Joe Biden for any possible injuries.
Biden joked with reporters about his bad fall.
“I got sandbagged!” Biden shouted before hopping away.
Today was Biden’s THIRD stumble this year!
Biden also took a few bad spills over the last couples years.
He fell hard on Air Force One steps in 2021.
And took a bad tumble on his bike last June when he stopped to chat with reporters in Rehoboth Beach.