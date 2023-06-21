Hunter Biden Settles Child Support Dispute with Baby Mama Privately in Arkansas, Source Says

On Friday, Joe Biden’s scumbag son Hunter Biden was escorted by a Secret Service motorcade to his court appearance in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Hunter Biden has to give a deposition in his child support case against his baby mama Lunden Roberts.

A paternity test confirmed Hunter Biden indeed fathered a child with former DC stripper Lunden Roberts.

Hunter’s daughter, Navy Joan, is now four years old, and he has yet to meet her. Joe Biden still hasn’t even acknowledged his own granddaughter.

A reliable source close to Hunter Biden told the New York Post late Thursday that Hunter Biden privately settled his child support dispute with Lunden Roberts, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, in Arkansas.

The resolution comes after Roberts attended his deposition in person last week in Little Rock.

The terms of the settlement, including the exact details of the revised child support payments, remain undisclosed. However, it has been reported that Roberts agreed to a reduction in her monthly child support payments, which were originally set at $20,000.

The amount of the reduction, rumored to be around $5,000, has not been officially confirmed by Roberts’ lawyer, Clint Lancaster.

Lancaster told The Post that final terms were still to be determined.

“The case is sealed, and these are financial terms that should never be disclosed,” Lancaster said.

He expressed concerns that leaks about the settlement details could disrupt ongoing negotiations and potentially lead to further legal proceedings.

“I believe that settlement is important to Hunter Biden [but] we have concerns that Hunter would use [the settlement] as a means to promote some agenda of his … There’s always more that goes on in settlement negotiations than people realize,” Lancaster added.

