DEVELOPING: Hunter Biden Escorted by Secret Service Motorcade to Deposition in Child Support Case Against Baby Mama Lunden Roberts (VIDEO)

Your tax dollars at work.

Joe Biden’s scumbag son Hunter Biden on Friday was escorted by a Secret Service motorcade to his court appearance in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Hunter Biden has to give a deposition in his child support case against his baby mama Lunden Roberts.

A paternity test confirmed Hunter Biden indeed fathered a child with former DC stripper, Lunden Roberts.

Hunter’s daughter, Navy Joan, is now 4 years old and he has yet to meet her.

Joe Biden still hasn’t even acknowledged his own granddaughter.



Hunter’s 4-year-old daughter Navy Joan with Lunden Roberts

Hunter will face questions about his finances and art sales.

Real America’s Voice Ben Bergquam is reporting live on scene.

Deep State-Democrat propaganda outlets like CNN, MSNBC, New York Times and others were notably absent.

VIDEO:

Breaking: Hunter Biden escorted by Secret Service motorcade to court appearance in Little Rock, Arkansas. Your tax dollars being used for this scumbag to try to avoid paying child support for his 4 year old daughter! He doesn’t want to have to answer the questions:

1.Did your… pic.twitter.com/hzQjhNqvYS — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) June 16, 2023

Security tried telling Ben Bergquam that he can’t even film the building.

WATCH:

Watch as security tries to tell me we can’t even film the building that Hunter Biden is being deposed in. The worst part about this is the fact that the rest of the media isn’t here. Where is @CNN? Where is @MSNBC? Where is the @nytimes? They don’t want to have to tell the truth… pic.twitter.com/r5tt65Y51g — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) June 16, 2023

Hunter will be back in this court next month where the judge will decide if he should be jailed for refusing to be transparent about his finances.

Arkansas Judge Holly Meyer threatened Hunter Biden with jail if he doesn’t appear in court to answer questions about his finances as part of a child support lawsuit filed by his baby mama Lunden Roberts.

Hunter Biden last month appeared in court to lower his $20,000 per month child support payments to the mother of his 4-year-old lovechild.

The judge was furious that Hunter hid vital information about his art sales.

The judge demanded Hunter Biden answer questions about income from his art sales and other business deals.

Hunter’s lawyer told the judge he doesn’t know the identities of the people who purchased Hunter Biden’s art.

The judge threatened to issue a subpoena to the art gallery to find out who purchased the art and the value of the paintings.

According to court papers, the judge threatened to put Hunter Biden in jail for 6 months if he doesn’t appear in court next month to answer Lunden Roberts’ questions about his finances.