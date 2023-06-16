DEVELOPING: Hunter Biden Escorted by Secret Service Motorcade to Deposition in Child Support Case Against Baby Mama Lunden Roberts (VIDEO)

Your tax dollars at work.

Joe Biden’s scumbag son Hunter Biden on Friday was escorted by a Secret Service motorcade to his court appearance in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Hunter Biden has to give a deposition in his child support case against his baby mama Lunden Roberts.

A paternity test confirmed Hunter Biden indeed fathered a child with former DC stripper, Lunden Roberts.

Hunter’s daughter, Navy Joan, is now 4 years old and he has yet to meet her.

Joe Biden still hasn’t even acknowledged his own granddaughter.


Hunter’s 4-year-old daughter Navy Joan with Lunden Roberts

Hunter will face questions about his finances and art sales.

VIDEO:

Security tried telling Ben Bergquam that he can’t even film the building.

WATCH:

Hunter will be back in this court next month where the judge will decide if he should be jailed for refusing to be transparent about his finances.

Arkansas Judge Holly Meyer threatened Hunter Biden with jail if he doesn’t appear in court to answer questions about his finances as part of a child support lawsuit filed by his baby mama Lunden Roberts.

Hunter Biden last month appeared in court to lower his $20,000 per month child support payments to the mother of his 4-year-old lovechild.

The judge was furious that Hunter hid vital information about his art sales.

The judge demanded Hunter Biden answer questions about income from his art sales and other business deals.

Hunter’s lawyer told the judge he doesn’t know the identities of the people who purchased Hunter Biden’s art.

The judge threatened to issue a subpoena to the art gallery to find out who purchased the art and the value of the paintings.

According to court papers, the judge threatened to put Hunter Biden in jail for 6 months if he doesn’t appear in court next month to answer Lunden Roberts’ questions about his finances.

