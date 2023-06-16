Hunter Biden Associate Devon Archer Cooperating with Republican Lawmakers, will Testify on $10 Million Biden-Ukraine Bribe



Devon Archer (L) with Joe and Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s former associate and convicted felon, Devon Archer, is reportedly cooperating with Republican lawmakers and will testify on the $10 million Ukraine-Biden bribe.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Monday issued Devon Archer a subpoena for a deposition this week.

NEW: @RepJamesComer house GOP oversight issues subpoena for former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer for deposition this week. No immediate comment Archer’s attorney. pic.twitter.com/LHfQ2129Tc — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 12, 2023

Comer is currently investigating Joe Biden’s bribery scheme involving a Ukrainian oligarch and Burisma Holdings.

The Ukraine-Biden-bribery evidence was first presented to the FBI by a trusted, highly credible, well paid informant back in 2017.

The bribery allegations involve Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who hired Hunter Biden to serve on the board of Burisma Holdings.

Devon Archer worked with Hunter Biden as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company run by Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky.

Archer and Hunter Biden together also ran Rosemont Seneca, a DC-based investment firm.

It is believed Hunter Biden received classified information from Joe Biden on Ukraine and then emailed the information to his business partner Devon Archer.

According to emails uncovered from the “Laptop from Hell,” Hunter Biden sent his business partner Devon Archer a very detailed email on Ukraine on April 13, 2014 – just one week before Joe Biden visited Ukraine to meet with then-Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

It appears Hunter Biden was emailing Devon Archer information he received from a briefing from his father Joe Biden or directly from top-secret documents.

Devon Archer has a lot of dirt on the Bidens and he is currently cooperating with the House Oversight Committee.

The New York Post reported:

Former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer is in talks with the House Oversight Committee to testify about his knowledge of the first family’s business dealings in countries including Russia and Ukraine. Archer, a since-convicted felon, was a central figure in the dealings of President Biden’s family while he was vice president and seems receptive to speaking with committee staff about what he knows, a source told The Post. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on Monday issued a subpoena for Archer to appear Friday for a deposition, but he will instead be allowed to negotiate a later appearance. “We are in contact with his attorney to schedule it for another date,” a committee aide said. An attorney for Archer did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment. Trending: NOT TONIGHT, JOE! Biden Goes for the Grope – But Eva Longoria’s Not Havin’ It (VIDEO)

Last year Devon Archer was sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding an Indian tribe.

Archer was also ordered to pay $15 million in penalties and $43 million in restitution.

Archer last year filed an appeal to avoid prison and remained free while his appeal made its way through the courts.

Devon Archer lost the federal appeal last week.