NEW: Comer Issues Subpoena For Hunter Biden’s Ex Business Partner Devon Archer For Deposition



Devon Archer (L) with Joe and Hunter Biden

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Monday issued Hunter Biden’s former associate Devon Archer a subpoena for a deposition this week.

NEW: @RepJamesComer house GOP oversight issues subpoena for former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer for deposition this week. No immediate comment Archer’s attorney. pic.twitter.com/LHfQ2129Tc — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 12, 2023

Comer is currently investigating Joe Biden’s bribery scheme involving a Ukrainian oligarch and Burisma Holdings.

The Ukraine-Biden-bribery evidence was first presented to the FBI by a trusted, highly credible, well paid informant back in 2017.

According to GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the bribery allegations appear to involve Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who hired Hunter Biden to serve on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company.

Senator Chuck Grassley on Monday revealed the Ukrainian oligarch at the center of the Biden bribery scheme has 17 audio recordings of Joe and Hunter he kept as an “insurance policy.”

What’s the Devon Archer connection?

Devon Archer worked with Hunter Biden as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company run by Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky.

Archer and Hunter Biden together also ran Rosemont Seneca, a DC-based investment firm.

It is believed Hunter Biden received classified information from Joe Biden on Ukraine and then emailed the information to his business partner Devon Archer.

Joe Biden stored top-secret files with the “sensitive compartmented information” (SCIF) designation at Penn Biden Center in DC (found on Nov. 2).

Lawyers discovered more classified documents at Joe Biden’s Delaware home – in the garage next to his Corvette (found on Dec. 20).

Additional documents stored in Biden’s library were discovered on January 12 and again on January 20.

Hunter Biden had access to the garage where Biden stored some of the classified documents.



Hunter photographed in Joe Biden’s Corvette in 2017

The documents discovered at Biden’s private office and home are related to Ukraine, Iran, China and the United Kingdom.

According to emails uncovered from the “Laptop from Hell,” Hunter Biden sent his business partner Devon Archer a very detailed email on Ukraine on April 13, 2014 – just one week before Joe Biden visited Ukraine to meet with then-Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

It appears Hunter Biden was emailing Devon Archer information he received from a briefing from his father Joe Biden or directly from top-secret documents.

“A curiously well-informed email about Ukraine, Russia and the UK on Hunter Biden’s laptop is a thread that links the President’s classified documents scandal to the Delaware federal investigation into his son’s foreign business dealings.” – the New York Post’s Miranda Devine wrote.

Here is a screenshot of Hunter Biden’s original 22-point Ukraine email cited in the column. Note the strategic detail. pic.twitter.com/kt6GNdQD85 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 23, 2023

Last year Devon Archer was sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding an Indian tribe.

Archer was also ordered to pay $15 million in penalties and $43 million in restitution.

Archer last year filed an appeal to avoid prison and remained free while his appeal made its way through the courts.

Devon Archer lost the federal appeal last week.