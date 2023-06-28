HUGE! 66% of American Voters or Two-Thirds Believe the 2024 Presidential Election Will Be Affected by Cheating

Earlier this month Kari Lake released her new hit single “81 Million Votes My Ass” describing the entirely unbelievable “results” from the 2020 presidential election.

Kari’s new hit song, “81 Million Votes My Ass” with The Truth Bombers and Mailman Media, debuted on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart and hit number one on two Billboard Charts as it continues to skyrocket in sales.

Mailman Media is the same production team that brought us “Justice for All,” featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir. The hit single featuring President Trump reached number one on the Billboard Charts and iTunes.

Listen and share Kari Lake’s 81 Million Votes My Ass at this link!

Today Rasmussen released a HUGE poll on election integrity.

66% of American voters or nearly two-thirds of voters believe the 2024 election will be affected by cheating.

Most voters are worried that next year’s presidential election could be affected by cheating, and nearly half agree with a popular song challenging the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election in 2024. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 66% of Likely U.S. Voters are concerned that the outcome of the 2024 presidential election will be affected by cheating, including 40% who are Very Concerned. Thirty-two percent (32%) aren’t concerned about cheating in next year’s election, including 15% who are Not At All Concerned. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

The poll makes sense. By running Old Joe in 2024 Democrats have already signaled they will “win” by cheating. Joe Biden has NO support.