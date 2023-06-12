MUST SEE! Kari Lake and Mailman Media Release Music Video “81 Million Votes My A$$” – YOU WON’T WANT TO MISS THIS!

Kari Lake’s chart topping hit “81 Million Votes My Ass”

Mailman Media’s newest single, “81 Million Votes My Ass,” featuring Kari Lake in her first song, is already topping the charts less than two weeks after its release despite silence and censorship from the fake news media.

The Gateway Pundit reported that The Truth Bombers and Mailman Media’s “81 Million Votes My Ass” single featuring Kari Lake was released at midnight on Friday, June 2.

This is the same production team that brought us “Justice for All,” featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir. As The Gateway Pundit reported, the hit single reached number one on the Billboard Charts.

The song is now #1 on 2 billboard charts & is about to be #1 overall!

And NOW you can enjoy the outstanding video to “81 Million Votes My A$$”.

