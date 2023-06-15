How Often is He Using Private Jets? Watchdog Group Files Lawsuit to Obtain Transportation Secretary Buttigieg’s Flight Records

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg loves to lecture the little people on what is best for the environment. But is he following his own rules?

Americans for Public Trust (APT) filed a federal lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to obtain records of Buttigieg’s use of private jets. APT argues that they have been stonewalled for months by the FAA after repeatedly requesting the records.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Buttigieg defending his use of private jets while lecturing the peasants on the virtues of making sacrifices to stop climate change.

Pete Buttigieg has taken at least 18 flights on private jets all paid for by US taxpayers, according to previous report published by Fox News.

Fox News reports:

“Pete Buttigieg abused taxpayer dollars by using a private jet to fly domestically and internationally,” Caitlin Sutherland, APT’s executive director, told Fox News Digital. “It’s been six months since we helped expose Secretary Buttigieg’s trips, but his agency refuses to tell the American people how much they’re on the hook for his extravagant travel arrangements.” “Buttigieg’s FAA has stonewalled and refused to adhere to the law for releasing public records, so we’re filing suit on behalf of all Americans who deserve to know how their money is being spent by this administration,” she continued.

APT provides the following background of the lawsuit:

In November, the first request was made for all flight logs and passenger manifests of the three FAA-managed jets.

On January 9th, a second request asked the FAA to identify every instance of a White House official, executive branch official, or member of Congress using one of the jets.

Two days later, a third request extended the second request to include all other FAA-managed jets.

In February 2023, after APT unearthed that Buttigieg took at least 18 taxpayer-funded flights, the Department of Transportation Inspector General announced they were conducting an internal audit of Secretary Buttigieg and his private flights.

The full lawsuit can be read here.