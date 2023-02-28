Buttigieg Says Climate Change Will Be ‘One of the Biggest Things He Will Be Remembered For’ While Defending His Constant Private Jet Travel (VIDEO)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday defended his use of private jets while lecturing the peasants on the virtues of making sacrifices to stop climate change.

Buttigieg is under investigation for his constant use of private jets.

Pete Buttigieg has taken at least 18 flights on private jets all paid for by US taxpayers, according to previous report published by Fox News.

Buttigieg flies private while Americans deal with delayed flights and flight cancelations because of his incompetence and corruption.

“Everyday Americans face flight [cancellations] and long wait times because Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has completely mismanaged air travel,” APT executive director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News Digital. “Yet, he gets to avoid all that by taking taxpayer-funded private jets to destinations with readily available commercial airline options.”

“And for someone so holier-than-thou on reducing emissions, Buttigieg sure doesn’t seem to mind the pollution caused by his literal jet-setting,” she continued. “This is hypocrisy at its finest, and these troubling expenses to taxpayers must come under immediate scrutiny.”

The Department of Transportation’s internal watchdog is now investigating Buttigieg for his constant private jet travel.

Buttigieg said climate change is ‘not nonsense’ – as he defended his use of private jets.

“Dealing with climate change is one of the biggest things that people like me and people like him will be remembered for after we’re gone,” Buttigieg said on CNN Tuesday morning.

Buttigieg also said it’s okay that he uses taxpayer money to fly private because he’s using “a government aircraft that is assigned to the FAA.”

Got it?

WATCH: