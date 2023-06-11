“He’s Not a Victim Here” FOX News Invites Bill Barr on to Smear Trump Following Junk DOJ Indictment

Last Monday The Gateway Pundit reported on a recent United States Postal Service report. The report included the investigation on contract driver Jesse Morgan and his claims that he hauled ballots from New York to Pennsylvania in late October 2020 before the presidential election.

As The Gateway Pundit reported in 2020, election fraud whistleblowers came forward in December following the controversial election, including one who witnessed the shipping of an estimated 144,000-288,000 completed ballots across three state lines on October 21.

The information was made public at a press conference by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a national constitutional litigation organization.

The Amistad Project said that they have sworn declarations that state over 300,000 ballots are at issue in Arizona, 548,000 in Michigan, 204,000 in Georgia, and over 121,000 in Pennsylvania.

They claimed that their evidence revealed multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states.

The truck driver Jesse Morgan spoke out publicly on what he witnessed.

Jesse Morgan: In total I saw 24 gaylords, or large cardboard containers of ballots, loaded into my trailer. These gaylords contained plastic trays, I call them totes or trays of ballots stacked on top of each other. All the envelopes were the same size. I saw the envelopes had return addresses… They were complete ballots.”

Jesse’s testimony revealed that United States Post Office employees were in on the conspiracy to steal the votes.

The Gateway Pundit later discovered that rather than investigate this massive alleged crime, US Attorney General Bill Barr called up investigator Tony Shaffer and KILLED the investigation! He never lifted a finger to investigate this enormous act of election fraud!

Fast forward to Saturday morning…

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Saturday that then Attorney General Bill Barr killed an investigation into the Biden Crime Family despite having evidence and whistleblowers with bank account transactions.

Rudy Giuliani: It’s extraordinary. I gave them one witness that any investigator would jump through hoops to go to. Gave them a witness who is a woman who was the chief accountant at this crooked company, Burisma. She was the wife of the former owner who died under suspicious circumstances. And, she was willing to give up all of the offshore bank accounts, including the Bidens’ accounts. She supervised the transfer of a lot more cash to the Bidens and other crooked politicians for Burisma. Rita Cosby: Are you confident that now the House Committee is going to get to the bottom of that? Because that is stunning. Rudy Giuliani: The reality is that we gave it to them in January of 2020, and the Pittsburgh US attorney was very interested. And then in a very strange move, Barr took it away from him, gave it to the US attorney in Delaware. He didn’t do a damn thing about it. And the woman was under threat of death. So we tried to put pressure on them to do something.

Bill Barr screwed the country again. And now he spends his time on the talk shows trashing President Trump.

What a pathetic man.

On Sunday morning Bill Barr went on FOX News an told the audience that Donald Trump is in “very serious trouble” if “even half” is true.

Mediaite reported:

President Donald Trump’s Attorney General, Bill Barr, believes his old boss is in very serious trouble — if “even half” of what is laid out in the 37-count federal indictment against him is true. In a stunning analysis of the former president’s legal peril on Fox News Sunday, Barr cited and concurred with the assessment of Fox News legal contributor Andy McCarthy. Trending: Former Top Department of Justice Official Blows Up Jack Smith’s Case Against President Trump With One Tweet – Notices Key Item on Third Page of the Federal Indictment That Is “Grounds for Granting a Motion” to Dismiss “If even half of it is true, he is toast,” Barr said. “I mean, it’s a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning.” Barr went on to take a flamethrower to Trump’s claims that he is being politically persecuted. “This idea of presenting Trump as a victim here or a victim of a witch hunt is ridiculous,” Barr said. “Yes, he’s been a victim in the past. His adversaries have obsessively pursued him with phony claims. And I’ve been at his side defending against them when he is a victim. But this is much different. He’s not a victim here. He was totally wrong that he had the right to have those documents. Those documents are among the most sensitive secrets that the country has. They have to be in the custody of the archivist. He had no right to maintain them and retain them.” The former attorney general acknowledged there has been bad blood between him and his old boss.

Barr says Trump is not a victim?

What nonsense. Of course, Trump is the victim here or Joe Biden would be impeached by now for stealing classified documents as a senator for over 40 years.