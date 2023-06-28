Here We Go Again: Former CIA Agent Promoted to Meta/Facebook’s “Head of Election Policies”

As the Big-Tech censorship apparatus in social media continues to roll on at full steam ahead of the 2024 Election, a former 17-year veteran of the CIA, Aaron Berman, has reportedly been promoted to the “Head of Elections Policies” for Meta/Facebook. Berman was a “Senior Analytic Manager (and various positions)” for the CIA from March 2002 thru July 2019.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, infamously donated $440 million to the CTCL and other non-profits, including ERIC-founder David Becker’s CEIR to help “supplement” elections during COVID. This money disproportionately went to Democrat strongholds, especially in the key swing states.

Facebook/Meta was also one of the social media platforms mentioned by the “Election Integrity Partnership” (EIP) and Stanford Internet Observatory in a report, which promoted the censoring of hundreds of thousands of posts and conservative voices from discussing events that occurred around the highly-suspect 2020 Election. The report published by the EIP, titled “The Long Fuse”, laid out, among other things, how the government and election officials could use the EI-ISAC as a “singular conduit” for reporting ‘misinformation’ to social media platforms in an attempt to subvert the First Amendment protections of US citizens against government censorship.

Ironically, as mentioned in the article below from The Gateway Pundit, the EI-ISAC, a subsidiary of the Center for Internet Security (CIS), was also engaged in “securing” elections at the county level through the Dept. of Homeland Security. DHS offered free security services to county election jurisdictions, many of which accepted the offer.

The release of the Twitter Files revealed a plethora of former government bureaucrats, many of them former intel agency employees, that transitioned to leadership roles within the social media companies and were often responsible for the censoring of the respective platform’s users. In continuing with that trend, Berman, who was previously the “senior product policy manager for misinformation” at Meta, has reportedly been promoted to the “Head of Elections Policies.”

From Breitbart News:

Aaron Berman, a 17-year veteran of the CIA who already held a senior position in Facebook’s “misinformation” team during the 2020 election, has been promoted to “Head of Elections Policies” at the company now known as Meta. Berman served at the CIA between March 2002 and July 2019. During that time, he wrote for and edited the President’s Daily Brief, an influential top-secret document prepared by the U.S. intelligence community given to the president each morning. According to Berman’s Linkedin, he enjoyed positions of considerable influence at the agency, including “supervising teams of dozens of analysts and with multi-million-dollar budgets,” and leading briefings for members of congress and National Security Council members. … Last month, it appears Berman was promoted to “Head of Elections Policies” at Facebook On his LinkedIn profile, Berman describes the role as follows: Leads a team responsible for elections-related content policies worldwide. Oversees policy development, advises senior executives, coordinates with teams on implementation via technical and human workflows, and represents Meta with external stakeholders. Puts policies into practice on key elections.

In the video below, Berman joined Renee DiResta of the censorship apparatus discussed above, Stanford Internet Observatory, where Berman boasts about reducing content that doesn’t defy Facebook’s policies, but their “fact checkers” determined to be inaccurate. Ironically, he has a ‘Freudian slip’ about his own platform: