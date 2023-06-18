Here is former Tucker Carlson Producer Alexander McCaskill Who Was Forced Out by the Women in Charge of FOX After He Labeled Biden a “Wannabe Dictator” on Chyron

Here is Alexander McCaskill, the veteran FOX News producer who was forced out by the women in charge at FOX after he labeled Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” after Democrats indicted and arraigned President Trump, the opposition party leader, for allegedly taking classified documents as president to his home.

Joe Biden has been stealing classified documents since 1974 and has several unsecured stash houses on the east coast where he holds the documents.

Alexander McCaskill, the former Fox producer who parted ways with the network for airing the “wannabe dictator” chyron, posted this photo of him leaving Fox offices. pic.twitter.com/epWyrHFULF — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 16, 2023

The lemming media for the “wannabe dictator” cheered the news – as did their lemming audience.

Tucker Carlson producer Alexander McCaskill posted a photo to his Instagram account showing himself holding a cardboard box outside of Fox’s New York offices. According to Tucker, the ladies in charge let him go.

“Today was my last day at FOX. It was a wild 10 years and it was the best place I’ve ever worked because of the great people I met,” McCaskill wrote. “But the time has come. I asked them to let me go, and they finally did. To all my friends there: I will miss you forever.”

Tucker Carlson mentioned in his latest Twitter Video that the women in charge at FOX News asked McCaskill to clear his desk and leave the building after his chyron remarks. The FOX News team was embarrassed for McCaskill’s comment on the day President Trump was arraigned on junk political charges.

The LA Times reported: