Government Accountability Office Declares U.S. Department of Defense is Not Woke Enough

The U.S. Department of Defense has been put through an exhaustive ‘diversity audit’ and the Government Accountability office has decided that the DOD is simply not woke enough.

Critics of the Biden administration have been saying for months that the DOD and the U.S. Military are already too woke and that it is a national security concern.

But as usual with the left, nothing is ever good enough, or goes far enough. You cannot appease them.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Government Accountability Office shocker: DOD not ‘woke’ enough

Months of claims by Pentagon brass that they haven’t crossed the “woke” line, dismissed by Republicans focused on military drag shows and hundreds of Pride events, have been validated by an enormous diversity audit that said the Department of Defense isn’t “woke” enough.

A 258-page review of hiring by the Government Accountability Office said the Pentagon has failed to follow federal rules and increase the hiring and promotion of minorities for its civilian workforce.

In fact, the review said, the DOD has shifted in reverse and employs fewer civilian minorities than a decade ago.

“The Department of Defense civilian workforce doesn’t reflect the diversity of nation or that of the entire federal government. DOD has lower percentages of women and members of historically disadvantaged racial or ethnic groups — such as African Americans,” the audit said, dismissing long-accepted claims the military is a leader in hiring diversity.

Military recruiting has been way down for months and wokeness is part of the problem.

The U.S. Military is not a place for social experiments. This nonsense must end.

