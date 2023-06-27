Georgia’s Secretary of State Raffensperger Says Voting Machines in State are Fine Despite Independent Investigation Reporting Material Vulnerabilities

Georgia’s Secretary of State will not remove machines in the 2024 election that have been found to be so insecure that they can be hacked and elections changed by bad actors.

A week ago, the Halderman report was finally released in Georgia after the corrupt Obama judge Amy Totenberg allowed it finally to be released.  The report laid out numerous facts about the Dominion Voting machines used in the 2020 Election in the state.

Halderman Report Released After Being Hidden for Two Years Shows that Elections Can Easily Be Stolen by Bad Actors

But after seeing the report, Raffensperger claims that it wasn’t that the report wasn’t bad and that the machines will be used again in the upcoming election in 2024.

“Georgia’s election system is secure. It’s been battle-tested through two general elections, subjected to repeated audits and intense public scrutiny, and come through with flying colors. Georgia’s election officials are proceeding judiciously and responsibly to ensure that our elections are secure, accurate and accessible to the voters. Every single piece of voting equipment across Georgia will undergo security health checks ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, including verification no software has been tampered with.”

