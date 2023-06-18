Gangsta Rap Producer Suge Knight: ‘Free My N***a Trump’

Former rap mogul and incarcerated felon Marion “Suge” Knight declared his support for former President Donald Trump follwing the 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner’s indictment on 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

“Free my nigga Trump,” Suge Knight, or one of his staffers, wrote on Instagram alongside a digitally enhanced photo of Trump with his skin darkened to make him appear black.

The gangsta rap producer has been incarcerated is currently serving a 28-years behind bars for voluntary manslaughter following a fatal 2015 hit-and-run with a truck.

The 58-year-old co-founder of Death Row Records crashed his car into two men during the production of the movie Straight Outta Compton, killing Terry Carter, with whom he co-founded  Heavyweight Records.

President Trump granted clemency to several notable celebrities in one of the final acts of his term.

Hours before Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, Trump pardoned and commuted the sentences of 143 people, including rappers Lil Wayne, Kodak Black and Death Row Records’ co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harris. Rapper Snoop Dogg reportedly lobbied the Trump White House for Harris’ commutation.

In the final hours of his presidency, Trump also pardoned former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, longtime confidant Roger Stone and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was charged with fraud for his work on the “We Build The Wall” crowdfunding campaign.

He also issued a pardon for several Republicans, including former Deputy National Finance Chair of the Republican National Committee Elliot Broidy, former Rep. Duke Cunningham of California and former Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona.

Trump’s list also included many nonviolent drug offenders sentenced to prison.

In 2018, Trump signed the historic The First Step Act into law, an overhaul of the nation’s criminal justice laws aimed to create a pathway for non-violent prisoners to shorten their sentences and reduce mandatory minimum sentences.

The measure, through which 90 percent of those whose sentences were reduced are black Americans, was hailed as a rare bipartisan achievement for the 45th president.

GOP presidential contender Gov. Ron DeSantis vows to repeal Trump’s signature First Step Act.

The law “is basically a jailbreak bill” that “has allowed dangerous people out of prions who have now re-offended, and really, really hurt a number of people,” DeSantis warns.

