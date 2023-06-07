Fox News Considers Legal Action Against Tucker Carlson For Launching Twitter Show

Fox News said Tucker Carlson violated his contract when he posted his own show to Twitter Tuesday evening, Axios reported.

Fox News is considering legal action against Tucker Carlson.

Tucker launched episode one of his show on Twitter Tuesday night.

At the time of this publication, Tucker’s first episode has nearly 92 million views.

Tucker Carlson is a powerhouse without Fox News.

Now Fox is coming for Tucker!

Tucker Carlson’s lawyer told Axios if Fox News takes legal action against him it would be a violation of his First Amendment rights.

Axios reported:

Fox News Wednesday notified Tucker Carlson’s lawyers that the former prime-time anchor violated his contract with the network when he launched his own Twitter show on Tuesday, according to a copy of a letter obtained by Axios. Why it matters: A breach of contract claim sets Fox News up to explore potential legal action against Carlson, a move that would intensify the already thorny public battle between the two parties. Carlson’s lawyers told Axios that any legal action by Fox would violate his First Amendment rights. “Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds. Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events,” said Carlson’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, in a statement to Axios.

Tucker was ousted from Fox News in April after the outlet settled with Dominion Voting Systems.

Last month Tucker Carlson accused Fox News of fraud and breach of contract.