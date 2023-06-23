Former ‘Nonbinary’ Disney Star Demi Lovato Releases Vulgar Pro-Abortion Protest Song (VIDEO)

Former Disney star Demi Lovato has released a vulgar pro-abortion protest song to coincide with the anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The song “Swine” was released by Lovato, who used to identify as “nonbinary” but “got tired of it” on Thursday.

Lyrics within the song include “God forbid I wanna suck whatever the f-ck I wanna,” “God forbid I wanna f-ck whoever the f-ck I wanna,” and “if he c-ms, I guess I gotta be a mother.”

Lovato also takes issue with the Bible in the song, saying, “it’s your book, but it’s my survival.”

Apparently, Lovato has never heard of a condom.

In an Instagram post about the release, Lovato used the term “birthing people” instead of mothers.

“Verified It’s been one year since the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle the constitutional right to a safe abortion, and although the path forward will be challenging, we must continue to be united in our fight for reproductive justice,” Lovato captioned the post with a snipper from her new music video. “I created ‘SWINE’ to amplify the voices of those who advocate for choice and bodily autonomy. I want this song to empower not only the birthing people of this country, but everyone who stands up for equality, to embrace their agency and fight for a world where every person’s right to make decisions about their own body is honored.”

The full music video features the singer alongside transgender people, drag queens, and actual women facing off with older white men.

In an interview with GQ Spain earlier this month, the pop star said she “got tired” of continuously explaining her use of “they/them” pronouns.

“I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting,” Lovato said. “And that is one of the reasons that have led me to also feel comfortable with the feminine pronoun. I just got tired.”