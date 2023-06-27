Former Biden Donor Who Did Time and Wore FBI Wire in Campaign Finance Probe of Biden Speaks Out in Protest of Sweetheart Plea Deal for Hunter (VIDEO)

Christopher Tigani, a former Delaware beer distributor and Biden donor who served two years for campaign finance law violations after he says he was talked into unwittingly breaking the law by the Biden campaign, appeared on Fox News Monday night to talk about alleged Biden campaign finance corruption going back to 2007 when Joe Biden ran for president. Tigani is speaking out in protest of the unfairness of the sweetheart plea deal given to Hunter Biden last week by the Biden Justice Department.

Tigani said the investigation he wore a wire for was halted when it got to the level of Joe Biden and his campaign finance director Dennis Toner. The investigation occurred during Biden’s first term as vice president.

Tigani spoke to Jesse Watters and told of how he wore a wire for the FBI after he was caught reimbursing straw bundled donations to Biden’s 2008 presidential campaign from his employees. Tigani said Toner told him how to to reimburse straw donations after Beau and Hunter Biden asked him for a large donations to the campaign.

Tigani first told the details of his case to Politico in 2020 (excerpt from a long article):

Christopher Tigani was a wealthy beer distributor who relished his close ties to Delaware politicians, particularly Joe Biden, when the FBI confronted him outside a Royal Farms gas station in September 2010. Tigani was in trouble. While serving as a bundler for Biden’s aborted 2008 presidential campaign, he had reimbursed his employees for contributions made in their names, a well-worn tactic for circumventing campaign-finance laws. What happened between that day and Tigani’s 2012 sentencing has never before been revealed: He would wear a wire for the FBI and record people close to the then-vice president, seeking, he said, to confirm his belief that they knew of his reimbursements and investigate whether they, or others close to Biden, engaged in any quid pro quo deals with donors. …In interviews with POLITICO, Tigani, now 49, agreed to share the details of his informant work for the first time, in part, he said, because he felt he was left out to dry by the Bidens when revelations about his illegal fundraising for both Joe and son Beau, along with other top officials, placed him at the center of a Delaware political scandal a decade ago. …The information Tigani provided to federal investigators was “not actionable” according to a confidential 2012 letter sent from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware to the United States Probation Office detailing his attempted FBI cooperation.

Tigani spoke last week to the New York Post’s Miranda Devine (excerpt):

The Tigani case was a textbook example of the “Delaware Way.” It all began when Tigani, the third-generation scion of wealthy Delaware liquor distributors, was invited to join the Biden family to watch the Democratic primary debate on Oct. 30, 2007, at Drexel University in Philadelphia, where Joe was vying with Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. At the afterparty at a Chestnut Street bar nearby, Hunter and his late brother, Beau Biden, sidled up to Tigani and asked him for $100,000 to pay for billboards in Iowa for their father’s ill-fated 2008 presidential run. According to Tigani, the Biden brothers said, “Hey, we need $100,000 for billboards. Do you think you can help us with that?” Tigani replied, “I don’t think I have that much, but I can probably do $75,000.” Soon after, Joe approached him with a big smile and said in vague terms: “Hey, I hear you’re going to support our billboards program.” Then Dennis Toner, Joe’s campaign finance director, came over to discuss logistics and, Tigani alleges, taught him what “bundling” was. Toner asked: “How many people do you have there at your office you can trust?” “All of them,” replied Tigani, who had 160 employees working at the family firm, N-K-S Distributors, where he was president. Tigani, whose father had played football with Joe at the tony Archmere Academy, says he had no idea it was illegal to solicit his employees for campaign donations and then reimburse them from company funds. He even listed the $74,000 in his ledger as “political donations.”

