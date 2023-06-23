First Openly Transgender State Legislator in New Hampshire Arrested for Distributing “Child Sexual Abuse Images”

On Thursday, former state Rep. Stacie Marie Laughton was arrested for distributing images depicting child sexual abuse. According to UnionLeader.com:

The first openly transgender person elected to the New Hampshire House of Representatives and perhaps the country, Laughton, quickly resigned the seat shortly after the 2012 victory when a felony conviction from 2008 came to light. Laughton was convicted on conspiracy to commit credit card fraud and was forbidden from holding public office until 2018 when the suspended sentence ended.

Laughton was also convicted of calling in a hoax bomb threat at the Southern NH Medical Center in 2015 and was admitted to a mental health and addiction treatment facility in lieu of a suspended six-month sentence. In addition to the recent arrest for distributing “child sex abuse images”, the disgraced former Rep. was also arrested in September 2022 and again in November 2022 for violating a protective order.

😑 According to published reports, Laughton was arrested for stalking in 👉September 2022, 👉and again later that same year. Laughton was arrested on a warrant in Hudson on a stalking order charge, and accused by police of communicating with the victim on social media on Nov. 8.… https://t.co/8HxCNQjVhT pic.twitter.com/PUtaWzrbm5 — LesbianForTrump 🏳️‍🌈 #FightForTrump (@CredibleUFO) June 23, 2023

In the November 2022 mid-term election, Laughton somehow won another election despite the convictions and other arrests. However, when Laughton failed to show up for swearing in on Organization Day in December 2022, the NH Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley called for Laughton to resign.

Democrat state Rep. Timothy Horrigan, in a still-published tweet from Nov. 2022, called Laughton “basically a good person” that is “not violent, abusive or harmful to anyone but herself.”