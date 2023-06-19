“F*cking Grifters!” – Meghan Markle Faked Podcast Interviews – Her Voice was Dubbed In Later – The Princess-Victim Was Paid $20 Million for the Gig

Not a bad gig if you can get it.

Last week Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were fired from their podcast gig with Spotify. The royal fraudsters had their staff sit for the interview and Meghan’s voice was dubbed in later.

They were paid a cool $20 million for the gig. The released 12 podcasts.

Spotify fired them last week.

Spotify exec Bill Simmons called the royal pair “f-cking grifters.”

The New York Post reported:

Just after Spotify’s breakup with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a new report alleges that Markle’s interviews for her “Archetypes” podcast were not conducted by her. Podnews reported that some of the show’s interviews were done by members of the duchess’ staff — and audio of her voice asking the questions was clipped in later. The Post has reached out to representatives for Markle and Archewell Audio for comment. The revelations come shortly after Spotify and Archewell said in a joint statement to The Post that they have “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

FOX News reported on the scandal.