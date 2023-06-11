Fact or Fiction? “I Had Aliens In My Backyard” – Las Vegas UFO Witness Comes Forward in YouTube Video

He says he will post more information in the days and weeks to come.

Okay. So, um, I was, um, in the, in my backyard, in front of the house. I was fixing a truck, my dad and my brother, and we’re moving this car. And then out of nowhere, we just see something. We heard a noise, but as I noise was coming down, you could see a big light reflecting it, and when it fall down, you could feel the big impact. And when the impact fall, you couldn’t see nothing was so blurry, but the vision I saw was blurry, and you couldn’t see nothing in the backyard.

But, um, when it falls down, you can feel a big impact when it falls down and there will smoke everywhere and your eyes get blurry, and, and then you, something can see is footsteps. And it was all blurry footsteps. It, um, that would say that was a very scary experience. You, you couldn’t, like, how can I say this?

Like, your soul was outta your body. You, you couldn’t really talk too much and you couldn’t really talk too much. And, um, from there, I called my mom and I came outside and we saw something walking. And then we walked in the backyard and we see a, uh, a creature. We see a creature picking, and it was a very big creature, maybe like a silver color or green color. It was a, you could see it’s naked, it’s shiny, big eyes, big head, the very long legs, skinny bodies stretched out.

And it just looked at us. And when we looked at it, we got scared. And we, um, we ran back to the backyard where, where we were fixing the car mm-hmm. <affirmative>. And then we were fixing the car. And, um, me brother, we saw it again, standing up, looking at us. And it was kind of close to me, and I saw it. And then when you look at it, you get stuck and your head and your legs get very heavy.

And, um, I don’t know, it’s like, it’s like, kind of like a sleep, sleep paralysis. You can move and you just, you just look in the eyes and then you get stuck in it, and then you could hear breathing. What I was thinking, when it fall down, I think it, like, it, it hurt himself because it was, he was really very loud and his leg was kinda like bent, like a broken leg, if that makes sense.