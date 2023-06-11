Fact or Fiction? “I Had Aliens In My Backyard” – Las Vegas UFO Witness Comes Forward in YouTube Video

Guest Post By Shawn Bradley Witzemann (TMI)
As Gateway Pundit reported this morning, a family says they experienced a close encounter with “non-human beings”, and police body cam captured a UFO streaking through the skies above Las Vegas, Nevada.
Now, more video is emerging. The young man who spoke with dispatchers has come forward publicly — providing more insight into what he says happened in the early morning hours of May 1.
“This is not a conspiracy theory,” he explains in his YouTube video, “I’m not making this story up for clout or fame. I just want to tell you what happened to me and my family.”
He says he was working on a truck, in his family’s backyard, when he saw a “big light” falling from the sky — followed by an impact, a shockwave, and an “out of body experience”.
“When I tried to look at the object, it was all blurry, not my vision, but only the backyard area,” he explains, “And I hear thousands of footsteps around me. And maybe a couple seconds later, the blurriness was gone.”
“So when that happened, the only thing I can see in the backyard is a tall creature, probably around 8, 10 feet tall, very thin,” he explains.
He called to his dad, who also observed the tall creatures, “gray-greenish” in color, with “weird looking feet and a big face and eyes”.
His father told him to go back inside the house.
“At this point, we all freaking out, me and my family,” the young man says.
Police eventually arrived and spoke with his family. He and his family went back inside their house and started praying.
Moments later, they heard “a loud human-like scream” emanating from their backyard.
“I hope you guys kind of understand what happened to me,” he says while addressing public disbelief, “I saw what I saw and it’s kind of going viral. That’s why I’m here to explain the story.”
He says he will post more information in the days and weeks to come.
Okay. So, um, I was, um, in the, in my backyard, in front of the house. I was fixing a truck, my dad and my brother, and we’re moving this car. And then out of nowhere, we just see something. We heard a noise, but as I noise was coming down, you could see a big light reflecting it, and when it fall down, you could feel the big impact. And when the impact fall, you couldn’t see nothing was so blurry, but the vision I saw was blurry, and you couldn’t see nothing in the backyard.But, um, when it falls down, you can feel a big impact when it falls down and there will smoke everywhere and your eyes get blurry, and, and then you, something can see is footsteps. And it was all blurry footsteps. It, um, that would say that was a very scary experience. You, you couldn’t, like, how can I say this?Like, your soul was outta your body. You, you couldn’t really talk too much and you couldn’t really talk too much. And, um, from there, I called my mom and I came outside and we saw something walking. And then we walked in the backyard and we see a, uh, a creature. We see a creature picking, and it was a very big creature, maybe like a silver color or green color. It was a, you could see it’s naked, it’s shiny, big eyes, big head, the very long legs, skinny bodies stretched out.And it just looked at us. And when we looked at it, we got scared. And we, um, we ran back to the backyard where, where we were fixing the car mm-hmm. <affirmative>. And then we were fixing the car. And, um, me brother, we saw it again, standing up, looking at us. And it was kind of close to me, and I saw it. And then when you look at it, you get stuck and your head and your legs get very heavy.And, um, I don’t know, it’s like, it’s like, kind of like a sleep, sleep paralysis. You can move and you just, you just look in the eyes and then you get stuck in it, and then you could hear breathing. What I was thinking, when it fall down, I think it, like, it, it hurt himself because it was, he was really very loud and his leg was kinda like bent, like a broken leg, if that makes sense.
******Uh, it’s around nine, maybe close to 10. I couldn’t see. I couldn’t, I really didn’t. But yeah, it was very tall. It was a very tall creature, but I saw it very tall.*******
And then we were walking back. As we were walking back, we saw in the forklift, we saw one of them inside looking at us and had big eyes. And like, it looks like, like it looks like you, and when you’re, when you’re walking, it looks at you when you’re walking mm-hmm. <affirmative>, and it blinks and you can see a blink and everything.