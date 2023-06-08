“UFO Crashes” in Las Vegas: Police Bodycam Captures Mysterious Event as Residents Report Encounter with “Non-Human Beings” (VIDEO)

A Las Vegas, Nevada family says they saw very large “non-human beings” in their backyard just moments after an unidentified object crashed into their backyard.

KLAS is reporting that on April 30th, around 11:50 PM, a strange object was recorded on Las Vegas Metro Police body cam, while streaking through the sky — presumably crashing near the family’s home.

While on the phone with emergency dispatch, the seemingly frightened caller reported, “They’re like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us.”

“They have big eyes,” he continued, “Like, I can’t explain it, and big mouth. They’re shiny eyes and they’re human. They’re 100% not human.”

Police were quick to respond — arriving to the scene just 30 minutes after their own observations of the unidentified phenomena.

After police arrived on the scene, more family members corroborated what was reported to dispatch. Officers told the witnesses that they seemed “legit scared.”

“I’m not going to BS, you guys,” the officer in the footage tells the family, “One of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky, too.”

KLAS further reports that the American Meteor Society confirmed several reports in California, Nevada, and Utah of a bright flash in the sky.

Black SUVs reported in area that possibly took aircraft away & all video of backyard blacked out

Although there’s still no definitive answer as to what exactly transpired in the family’s backyard, multiple sources have been signaling that things would be getting more interesting. As Gateway Pundit reported just a few days ago, experts say disclosure is happening now.

In an interview with LeParisian, David Grusch provided more information about his recent claims, and why he decided it was time to come out of the shadows.