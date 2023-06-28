Face Indentations Force White House to Disclose Biden Has Serious Medical Condition and Uses CPAP Machine for Sleep Apnea

Joe Biden on Wednesday was spotted with indentations on his face as he was departing the White House en route to Chicago.

A CPAP mask? 2008: Politico reported Biden suffers from the “reoccurring problem of sleep apnea, in which people suffer from pauses in breathing or shallow breaths while sleeping.”https://t.co/RWx0pySWeD Biden’s 2023 health report makes no mention of the condition.… https://t.co/33lQdlrwFx — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) June 28, 2023

The face indentations forced the White House to admit Joe Biden is using a CPAP machine for sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea is a serious medical condition that could lead to heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes.

Why wasn’t this disclosed before?

What else is the White House hiding about Joe Biden’s health?

The White House tried to downplay Biden’s health condition.

“Since 2008, the president has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.

According to CNN, Joe Biden began using the CPAP machine in recent weeks.

The White House deliberately hid this from the American people!

Biden’s most recent physical did not mention he suffers from sleep apnea.