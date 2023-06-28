Face Indentations Force White House to Disclose Biden Has Serious Medical Condition and Uses CPAP Machine for Sleep Apnea

by

Joe Biden on Wednesday was spotted with indentations on his face as he was departing the White House en route to Chicago.

The face indentations forced the White House to admit Joe Biden is using a CPAP machine for sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea is a serious medical condition that could lead to heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes.

Why wasn’t this disclosed before?

What else is the White House hiding about Joe Biden’s health?

The White House tried to downplay Biden’s health condition.

“Since 2008, the president has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.

According to CNN, Joe Biden began using the CPAP machine in recent weeks.

The White House deliberately hid this from the American people!

Biden’s most recent physical did not mention he suffers from sleep apnea.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.