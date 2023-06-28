What Happened to Joe Biden’s Face? What Are They Pumping into Old Joe When He Sleeps?

by

Update at bottom of the article.

What happened to Joe Biden’s face?

What are they pumping into Old Joe when he sleeps?

Check it out?

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 28: U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters as he departs the White House on June 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden is traveling to Illinois to speak on what the administration has dubbed “Bidenomics” and to attend a campaign fund raiser before returning to Washington later in the evening. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Of course, Old Joe was carrying his cheat sheets with him to Illinois today.

81 Million Votes!

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 28: U.S. President Joe Biden holds his schedule and notes as he talks to reporters while departing the White House on June 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden is traveling to Illinois to speak on what the administration has dubbed “Bidenomics” and to attend a campaign fund raiser before returning to Washington later in the evening. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Again – This was at 9:00 in the morning!

Update: The White House was forced to disclose Joe Biden uses a CPAP machine for sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea is a serious medical condition that could lead to heart attacks, heart failure and strokes.

“Since 2008, the president has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.

