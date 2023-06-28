Update at bottom of the article.

What happened to Joe Biden’s face?

What are they pumping into Old Joe when he sleeps?

Check it out?

Of course, Old Joe was carrying his cheat sheets with him to Illinois today.

81 Million Votes!

Again – This was at 9:00 in the morning!

A CPAP mask? 2008: Politico reported Biden suffers from the “reoccurring problem of sleep apnea, in which people suffer from pauses in breathing or shallow breaths while sleeping.”https://t.co/RWx0pySWeD Biden’s 2023 health report makes no mention of the condition.… https://t.co/33lQdlrwFx — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) June 28, 2023

Update: The White House was forced to disclose Joe Biden uses a CPAP machine for sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea is a serious medical condition that could lead to heart attacks, heart failure and strokes.

“Since 2008, the president has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports. He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.