Fake Indian ‘Pocahontas’ Warren Gets Absolutely ROASTED on Twitter for Complaining About the SCOTUS Decision on Affirmative Action

Senator Elizabeth Warren had the audacity to complain about the Supreme Court decision on Affirmative Action in higher education on Thursday.

This is a woman who lied about her ethnic background in order to advance her academic career. Maybe she isn’t the best person to speak out on this particular issue.

She posted this on Twitter:

An extremist Supreme Court has once again reversed decades of settled law, rolled back the march toward racial justice, and narrowed educational opportunity for all. I won’t stop fighting for young people with big dreams who deserve an equal chance to pursue their future. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 29, 2023

It did not go well for her. Check out some of the reactions:

Elizabeth Warren claimed native American status while at Harvard, taking credit for being the first native American woman of color hired by Harvard Law School. https://t.co/zyswtFTBgu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2023

Elizabeth Warren fights for racial justice with no reservation. https://t.co/pc2mNbnNcj — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 29, 2023

Everyone knows her history these days.

Elizabeth Warren claimed she was Native American for like 20 years. Harvard Law School touted her as a diversity hire in the 90s. Sit down Liz. https://t.co/CJ6ajYwApP pic.twitter.com/iTS8whMIJC — Call Charles (@CallCharles) June 29, 2023

REMINDER: A 1997 Fordham Law Review article described Elizabeth Warren as Harvard Law School’s “first woman of color.” Maybe she should sit this one out. https://t.co/CsVYrGjyJR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 29, 2023

These are facts.

You literally filled out forms by your own hand where you cited “American Indian” as your race at U of Pennsylvania, Harvard, the Assoc of American Law Schools, & your 1986 Texas bar registration card. They falsely advertised you as a minority in faculty directories. Sit down. https://t.co/N47oxDwly1 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 29, 2023

So sorry you can’t benefit from falsely claiming to be an American Indian anymore. That must be really hard for you. https://t.co/uZNg4abDxO — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 29, 2023

She lied about being a Native American for decades. Now she’s mad that Harvard can’t discriminate based on race. https://t.co/wRVMUgJaeR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 29, 2023

Paleface squaw speak with fork-ed tongue. https://t.co/9vLjMdls2F — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 29, 2023

White woman who pretended to be Native American is mad that whites and Asians don’t have equal opportunities as everyone else https://t.co/p3AGkSTdSi — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) June 29, 2023

What was she thinking?

Fake native Americans hit hardest. https://t.co/SIwbK2MSnY — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) June 29, 2023

Well-to-do white woman who lied to wrongfully appropriate a minority status apparently has thoughts on racial justice. Simmer down, Pocahontas, and take another drag off the peace pipe. https://t.co/W8cqA3JmjN — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 29, 2023

You lied about your heritage, pretending to be part Native American to game the system. Shut. The. Hell. Up. https://t.co/rXsElFtw0D — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) June 29, 2023

You have 1/1024th of a point here. https://t.co/DCh92CyGuB — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) June 29, 2023

She had to know she was walking right into it by opining on this topic.