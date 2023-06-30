Fake Indian ‘Pocahontas’ Warren Gets Absolutely ROASTED on Twitter for Complaining About the SCOTUS Decision on Affirmative Action

by

Senator Elizabeth Warren had the audacity to complain about the Supreme Court decision on Affirmative Action in higher education on Thursday.

This is a woman who lied about her ethnic background in order to advance her academic career. Maybe she isn’t the best person to speak out on this particular issue.

She posted this on Twitter:

It did not go well for her. Check out some of the reactions:

Everyone knows her history these days.

These are facts.

What was she thinking?

She had to know she was walking right into it by opining on this topic.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.