Elderly Woman NYC Mayor Eric Adams Compared to Plantation Owner Fled Nazis as a Child

The Gateway Pundit reported on the reprehensible comments by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to an elderly woman who posed a question about rent increases in New York. The exchange came during a town hall meeting in Washington Heights, Manhattan on Wednesday.

In response to questions raised by Jeanie Dubnau, 84, an assistant professor of biology at Rutgers University and decades long tenant advocate, Mayor Adams went on a tirade. “Okay, first, if you’re going to ask a question, don’t point at me and don’t be disrespectful to me. I’m the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect I deserve to be treated.”

“I’m speaking to you as an adult. Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own,” Adams added.

Adams’ comments, disgusting in any circumstances, are even more offensive as the circumstances of Dubnau’s immigration to the United States decades ago came to light. Dubnau and her family were forced to hide and flee from the Nazi regime in Europe before arriving in New York.

.@NYCMayor went off on a woman during his town hall tonight: “I’m the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect that would deserve to be treated. I’m speaking to you as an adult. Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own.” pic.twitter.com/Qwn8TgYFD1 — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) June 29, 2023

The New York Post reports:

Dubnau was born in Belgium shortly after her parents fled the terrors of the Nazi regime in Germany. After hiding out in Belgium throughout World War II, Dubnau and her parents emigrated to New York City where she has resided ever since. According to the post, Adams spokesperson Fabien Levy, stood by the Mayors’ comments telling The Post, “The mayor’s comments are the mayor’s comments. We stand by the mayor’s comments.”

In a phone interview with Forward, Dubnau said she “was born in Brussels after her parents fled Nazi Germany. They managed to survive the war in France in hiding and ‘were lucky enough to come here,’ to the U.S., sponsored by her mother’s uncle.”

Dubnau has more than 40 years advocation for low income NYers of all races as Co-Founder of the Riverside Edgecombe Neighborhood Association .

This woman is Jeanie Dubnau, the Co-Founder of the Riverside Edgecombe Neighborhood Association (RENA), a tenants & housing rights advocacy organization in Upper Manhattan. She has +40 years advocating for low income NYers of all races. Jeanie is not a racist & this was wrong. https://t.co/KA3lEQDlYu — Juan Rosa (@JuanRosa_NYC) June 29, 2023