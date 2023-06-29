Rude NYC Mayor Adams Scolds Elderly Woman at Town Hall Over Her Questioning Style, Citing Lack of Respect: “Don’t Treat Someone Like They’re on the Plantation that You Own” (VIDEO)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams reprimanded an elderly woman who posed a question about the rent increases in New York during a town hall meeting in Washington Heights, Manhattan, Wednesday.

Adams’ outburst stemmed from his dissatisfaction with the woman’s questioning style, a display that has sparked criticism from the public for its lack of patience and sensitivity.

The constituent, visibly frustrated about “horrible rent increases last year and this year” asked Adams while pointing at him.

“In Nashville, they had a 0% rent increase. Why in New York City… why are we having a horrible residency?”

In response, Mayor Adams went on a tirade. “Okay, first, if you’re going to ask a question, don’t point at me and don’t be disrespectful to me. I’m the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect I deserve to be treated.”

“I’m speaking to you as an adult. Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own,” Adams added.

“Give me the respect I deserve and engage in the conversation up here in Washington Heights. Treat me with the same level of respect I treat you, so don’t be pointing at me. Don’t be disrespectful to me. Speak with me as an adult, because I’m a grown man. I walked into this room as a grown man, and I’m going to walk out of this room as a grown man,” he concluded.

.@NYCMayor went off on a woman during his town hall tonight: “I’m the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect that would deserve to be treated. I’m speaking to you as an adult. Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own.” pic.twitter.com/Qwn8TgYFD1 — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) June 29, 2023

Such an outburst, many critics say, is unbecoming of a city mayor who should be open to addressing the grievances of his constituents, regardless of the emotional charge in their questions. The woman’s question itself, on the city’s struggle with rising rents and crimes, is a valid concern that merits a well-considered response, not a tirade about respect and manners.

The city is grappling with a housing crisis, illegal immigrant invasion, and rising crime rates. Such times call for leaders who can maintain composure and address constituents’ concerns with respect and understanding, even when under pressure. Sadly, Mayor Adams’s recent conduct suggests that he may not be up to the task.