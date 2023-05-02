Arkansas Judge Rips Hunter Biden For Concealing Financial Records From Baby Mama, Threatens to Subpoena Art Gallery

An Arkansas judge on Monday ripped Hunter Biden for concealing his financial records.

Hunter Biden on Monday appeared in court to lower his $20,000 per month child support payments to the mother of his 4-year-old lovechild.

The judge was furious that Hunter hid vital information about his art sales.

A paternity test confirmed Hunter Biden indeed fathered a child with former DC stripper, Lunden Roberts.

Hunter’s daughter, Navy Joan, is now 4 years old and he has yet to meet her.

Joe Biden still hasn’t even acknowledged his own granddaughter.



Hunter’s daughter Navy Joan and Lunden Roberts

Judge Holly Meyer blasted Hunter’s lawyers on Monday and demanded transparency.

“The ability to redact is somewhat being abused,” the judge said.

The judge demanded Hunter Biden answer questions about income from his art sales and other business deals.

Hunter’s lawyer told the judge he doesn’t know the identities of the people who purchased Hunter Biden’s art.

The judge threatened to issue a subpoena to the art gallery to find out who purchased the art and the value of the paintings.

Hunter and Lunden Roberts will be back in court in June to give depositions.

