Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro Roasted on Twitter After Claiming That Being Pro-Abortion is Consistent With Catholicism

Democrat Rep. Rose DeLauro is being brutally dragged on Twitter after she claimed that being pro-abortion is consistent with her Catholic faith.

Joe Biden recently said that he is “not big on abortion” due to his Catholic faith.

“I am a Catholic—baptized, raised, and confirmed,” DeLauro tweeted. “The fundamental tenets of my faith compel me to defend a women’s right to access abortion. I am proudly part of the faithful large majority of US Catholics who support legal protections for abortion access.”

DeLauro also linked to a statement saying that she has “led over 30 Catholic Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives in releasing a renewed statement of principles affirming their support for a woman’s right to choose.”

The statement read, “One year ago, the United States Supreme Court — including five Justices who are or were raised Catholic — issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Overturning nearly fifty years of precedent set in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Justices stripped women of their right to abortion and escalated an ongoing reproductive healthcare crisis in this country.”

“Today, as Catholic Democrats serving in the House of Representatives, we are proud that we are part of the faithful pro-choice Catholic majority — 68 percent of whom supported the legal protections for abortion access enshrined in Roe and 63 percent of whom think abortion should be legal in all or most cases,” the statement continued. “Our faith unfailingly promotes the common good, prioritizes the dignity of every human being, and highlights the need to provide a collective safety net to our most vulnerable.”

DeLauro continued, “As Catholics, we believe all individuals are free to make their own personal decisions about their bodies, families, and futures. The role of informed conscience is at the very core of our faith. The Catechism of the Catholic Church plainly states that “A human being must always obey the certain judgment of his [or her] conscience. If he [or she] were deliberately to act against it, he [or she] would condemn himself [or herself].” We regard conscience as both a sacred gift and a responsibility: we are called to follow our conscience.”

The lawmaker and her peers concluded by saying, “the fundamental tenets of our Catholic faith — social justice, conscience, and religious freedom — compel us to defend a woman’s right to access abortion. We are committed to advocating for the respect and protection of those making the decision if and when to have children.”

The claims about Catholicism and her stance were widely condemned and mocked on Twitter, where she was also “ratioed,” meaning that more people commented than “liked” her tweets.

Conservative political commentator Liz Wheeler urged the lawmaker to go to confession.

“The Catholic Church declares abortion a grave moral evil, a mortal sin, rejecting Christ in the baby killed,” Wheeler replied. “You can’t be a Catholic in good standing & support abortion. By supporting abortion, you are rejecting Catholicism & Christ. I encourage—& pray—you will go to confession.”

Life News replied, “You can’t be a Christian and support killing the people God sent Jesus to save.”

“I don’t have any idea what ‘fundamental’ is supposed to mean here, but the literal tenets of her faith say abortion is a serious sin,” Real Clear Politics Senior Writer Mark Hemingway tweeted.