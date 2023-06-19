Democrat Rep. Physically Pulls Joe Biden Across the Stage After His Speech in California (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Santa Clara, California to deliver remarks on non-existent climate change and so-called ‘good paying clean energy jobs.’

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and Democrat Rep. Anna Eshoo joined Joe Biden at the nature preserve in Palo Alto.

Joe Biden announced more than $600 million for climate projects.

Biden’s cognitive decline was on full display.

The 80-year-old forgot what year it is.

“I’ve committed that by 2020, we will have conserved 30% of all the lands and waters…” Biden said.

Rep. Eshoo literally pulled Joe Biden across the stage to meet with attendees.

Embarrassing!

WATCH: