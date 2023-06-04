BREAKING: Huge ‘Explosion’ Heard in Washington, DC Reportedly Shook the Ground Like an ‘Earthquake’ …Update: Caused by DOD Flight Sonic Boom

A massive explosion shocked the residents in the vicinity of Washington DC, echoing across nearby areas in Maryland and Virginia, Daily Mail reported.

The mysterious loud bang or explosion-like sound was so intense that it reached as far as Virginia, leaving residents puzzled and concerned about the source of the disturbance.

Some online users said it shook the ground like an earthquake.

Daily Mail reported:

Multiple agencies have received calls about the mysterious loud noise, which was heard as far as away as Virginia. Police are said to be calling the Federal Aviation Administration and others for more information. The Department of Homeland Security said there is no threat at this time, but no cause was given.

The home door video captured the sound of the mysterious loud bang.

Huge boom or explosion in Washington DC a couple of minutes ago. Seems people from Northern Virginia to Maryland heard it. Shook homes here on Capitol Hill. Does anyone know what it was? #WashingtonDC — Cole Rojewski (@ColeRojewski) June 4, 2023

Huge explosion. I’m between Annapolis & Washington DC. WTF. — Paula Dixon (@thepauladixon) June 4, 2023

Multiple sources reporting a “large boom” or “large explosion ” near Washington D.C. though it’s currently unclear what caused the noise#Breaking #USA #WashingtonDC — Cecil Choate (@Cecil3695Cecil) June 4, 2023

Anyone in the Washington DC metro/Northern Virginia just feel an explosion or earthquake? — Nuremberg 2.0 (@NonSens76071805) June 4, 2023

100% heard (and felt it) in southern Fairfax County. It was like a pulse, shook the whole house. — Joe Hansen (@infodude) June 4, 2023

YES! A very loud bang! What’s going on? — Mery Montenegro (@MeryWithAnE) June 4, 2023

UPDATE: NBC Washington reporter said the loud bang was from a “sonic boom.”

Multiple local law enforcement agencies now believe the source of the explosion heard around Washington was a “sonic boom.” We’re awaiting a response from the DC Air National Guard @nbcwashington — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) June 4, 2023

Twitter user Andrew Leyden claimed the DC Air National Guard had been given permission to go supersonic during air defense training over the Chesapeake Bay.

Oops. DC Air National Guard and an F-16 from Atlantic City. I think the AC F-16 went supersonic, according to the brilliant folks over at RadioReference. https://t.co/9tLO0W98t6 — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 4, 2023

Maryland’s Annapolis Office of Emergency Management’s official Twitter account confirmed the loud boom was caused by an authorized DOD flight.

The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time. — Annapolis OEM (@AnnapolisOEM) June 4, 2023

The authorities have determined that the cause of the loud boom that occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday was just an F-16 fighter plane that broke the sound barrier while participating in military drills over the Chesapeake Bay, per Daily Mail.

The drills were said to be routine and not a result of a serious military crisis.

ANOTHER UPDATE:

This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates.