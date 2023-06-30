Dad of the Year: Hunter Biden’s Daughter with Stripper Is Not Allowed to Use Biden Name – Hunter Disowns Navy Joan Roberts

Biden Family Values.

Joe Biden’s scumbag son Hunter Biden was escorted by a Secret Service motorcade to his court appearance in Little Rock, Arkansas last week.

Hunter Biden gave a deposition in his child support case against his baby’s mama Lunden Roberts.

A paternity test confirmed Hunter Biden indeed fathered a child with former DC stripper Lunden Roberts.

Joe Biden still has never acknowledged his own granddaughter.

A reliable source close to Hunter Biden told the New York Post last week that Hunter Biden privately settled his child support dispute with Lunden Roberts, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, in Arkansas. The resolution comes after Roberts attended his deposition in person last week in Little Rock.

Hunter’s daughter, Navy Joan, is now four years old, and he has yet to meet her. And today news broke that the Biden family has completely disowned the little four-year-old girl. In the settlement agreement Hunter’s baby girl will NEVER be allowed to use the Biden name. Biden Family Values.

Pro-Trump News reported: