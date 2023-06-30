Dad of the Year: Hunter Biden’s Daughter with Stripper Is Not Allowed to Use Biden Name – Hunter Disowns Navy Joan Roberts

Biden Family Values.
Joe Biden’s scumbag son Hunter Biden was escorted by a Secret Service motorcade to his court appearance in Little Rock, Arkansas last week.
Hunter Biden gave a deposition in his child support case against his baby’s mama Lunden Roberts.
A paternity test confirmed Hunter Biden indeed fathered a child with former DC stripper Lunden Roberts.
Joe Biden still has never acknowledged his own granddaughter.
A reliable source close to Hunter Biden told the New York Post last week that Hunter Biden privately settled his child support dispute with Lunden Roberts, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, in Arkansas.
The resolution comes after Roberts attended his deposition in person last week in Little Rock.
Hunter’s daughter, Navy Joan, is now four years old, and he has yet to meet her.
And today news broke that the Biden family has completely disowned the little four-year-old girl. In the settlement agreement Hunter’s baby girl will NEVER be allowed to use the Biden name.
Pro-Trump News reported:
Their daughter also reportedly can’t change her surname to Biden.
Hunter Biden and his Arkansas baby mama have settled their bitter, years-long paternity battle over the daughter the First Son refuses to meet.
Hunter and former flame Lunden Roberts submitted an agreed order to Independence County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon for Circuit Judge Holly Meyer to approve, DailyMail.com has learned.
The document will become public within the next 24 hours but with heavy redactions to keep the full financial arrangements of four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts’ upbringing a secret.
…
Roberts is understood to have dropped her demand that daughter Navy change her surname to Biden, a request that had been rejected by Hunter’s legal team.
The former flames had settled the case in 2019 but Hunter abruptly asked a court last year to lower the $20,000 per month in child support he pays for their adorable four-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts.
Joe and Jill Biden have never acknowledged their seventh grandchild.
“Lunden is a great mom and little Navy is going be fine,” said Lancaster. “The kid has lots of love on the maternal side of the family in Batesville. They are a very, very close family. They adore her and are always going to support her … But I think everybody is disappointed that there’s not more contact [with the Biden family].
“It’s not lost on anybody that Jill Biden wrote a children’s book and [dedicated it] to her grandchildren,” the lawyer went on. “She could have kept it at that, but she named every child except Navy.
…
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden never have acknowledged their seventh grandchild.