Curious Timing: Biden Admin, Liberal PAC Each Launch PR Offensives Supporting Unpopular Kamala Harris; Emily’s List to Spend “Tens of Millions” of Dollars Propping Up Veep

The Biden administration and the pro-abortion PAC Emily’s List have each launched public relations offensives in support of Kamala Harris in recent weeks as polls show Harris to be the lost unpopular vice president in decades. The moves come after Biden announced his reelection campaign and credible allegations of bribery were revealed against Joe and Hunter Biden, prompting impeachment talk.



Emily’s List is reported to have said the group plans to spend “tens of millions” of dollars supporting Harris.

In addition to the usual posts documenting appearances, the Biden White House social media accounts have fluffed Harris with flattering photos and statements:

Two days ago the White House posted a photo of Joe and Jill Biden with Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff captioned “Dream team.”

The White House trying to give Harris that ‘Commander-in-Chief’ vibe, “This weekend, @VP made history as the first woman to deliver a commencement address at West Point.”

Photo of Kamala leading Joe as he intently listens to her, captioned, “Working for you.”

“The first woman Vice President”

Emily’s List is promoting their campaign for Harris, vowing, “Not a single lie about VP @KamalaHarris will go unanswered. We are all in to defend and advocate for @KamalaHarris’ leadership as Vice President of the United States of America.”

Politico reported Monday on Emily’s List’s effort promoting Harris (excerpt):

…EMILY’s List, the political action committee whose aim is to elect female candidates supportive of abortion rights, says it will be spending “tens of millions of dollars” to defend and prop up the vice president during the 2024 election. …Laphonza Butler, the president of EMILY’s List, told POLITICO that the effort is not to redefine but to “remind” voters of the politician that electrified enough of the party as a freshman Senator to have the juice to run for president. “We’re going to tell the story about who she is, what she’s done, support her at every turn and really push back against the massive misinformation and disinformation that’s been directed towards her since she’s been elected,” said Butler, a longtime Harris ally. At this point, the PAC is at the beginning of planning the exact scope of the investment, but Butler confirmed it will be in the range of tens of millions of dollars. When asked what the organization would spend the money on, Butler said she would not “take anything off the table at this point.” The group, she added, would target certain types of voters on various platforms.

Last month both Biden and Harris spoke at Emily’s List’s annual gala in Washington, D.C.

The Los Angeles Times keeps track of Harris’ polls numbers, comparing her approval to Biden as president and vice president and other recent vice presidents. Harris is immensely unpopular, even less popular than Biden.

The Times has Biden at 44 percent approval and Harris at 41 percent approval. Harris’ net favorability compared to the four previous vice presidents in their third year in office is stark: Pence, -9.1; Biden -13.3; Cheney -35.9; Gore -39.2

A month ago Democrat strategists expressed concern it may be too late to salvage Harris’ perception by voters (USA Today excerpt):

Republican attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris are taking hold, and the White House is running out of time to reframe the narrative, Democrats say. At a meeting two days after President Joe Biden announced his 2024 reelection bid, a group of Democratic strategists told the White House as much during a briefing for television pundits on the pair’s agenda. For more than two years, Republicans had been trying to paint Harris as incompetent. And yet, the strategists found, the White House was still developing its strategy for how to combat the ruthless assault against the first Black and Asian American woman to hold the vice presidency. …But some Harris allies fear it’s too late. The vice president’s poll numbers have been below 50% since the duo’s first year in office, and several Democrats, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, expressed concern that they may be beyond repair.

Should Biden be impeached and removed from office, Harris would become president and the favorite for the 2024 Democrat presidential nomination.