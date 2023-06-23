Coors Light to Host Denver Pride Parade, After Apparently Learning Nothing From Bud Light Fiasco

Coors Light has learned nothing from Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney fiasco and is proceeding to host the “2023 Coors Light Denver Pride Parade.”

Denver Pride announced in a blog post, “Join us Sunday, June 25, 2023 beginning at 9:30 am for the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade! The Parade spans 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center, where the celebrations continue at day two of Denver PrideFest.”

The event, which is expected to draw over 100,000 people of all-ages, is also being sponsored by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Verizon, Visa, Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Starbucks.

Adam Collins, chief communications and corporate affairs officer for Molson Coors, the parent company of Coors Light, told Fox News, “At the end of a long day or the start of a great night, everyone deserves to feel comfortable having a drink and being themselves.”

“That’s why beer, wine and spirits companies like ours have supported Pride for decades, why we’ll do so in 2023 and why we’ll continue to do so for decades to come,” he added.

Rex Fuller, CEO of the Gay Lesbian Bisexual and Transgender Community Center of Colorado, which organizes the parade, told Axios that no sponsors have expressed hesitation over the conservative boycotts.

“This is kind of the hard part of allyship,” Fuller said. “We are in a time period when it can be quite fashionable in some corners to pretty openly express homophobic, transphobic (sentiments) and racism, and I think that can make this uncomfortable at some points.”

Axios noted, “Anheuser Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, Kohl’s and Target, saw a $29 billion loss in market value amid the controversy.”

Anheuser-Busch, which makes Bud Light, has lost its top spot as America’s top-selling beer since partnering with Mulvaney — a controversial transgender activist and influencer.