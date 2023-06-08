Comer Forces FBI to Cooperate on Biden Bribery Document, Cancels Vote to Hold Wray in Contempt

House Oversight Chairman James Comer Wednesday evening forced the FBI to allow all members of the committee to review the Biden bribery document and receive a briefing.

Comer canceled the Thursday morning vote to hold FBI Director Chris Wray in contempt.

“After weeks of refusing to even admit the FD-1023 record exists, the FBI has caved and is now allowing all members of the Oversight and Accountability Committee to review this unclassified record that memorializes a confidential human source’s conversations with a foreign national who claimed to have bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden. Americans have lost trust in the FBI’s ability to enforce the law impartially and demand answers, transparency, and accountability. Allowing all Oversight Committee members to review this record is an important step toward conducting oversight of the FBI and holding it accountable to the American people.” The House Oversight Committee said in a statement.

“The Full Committee business meeting to vote on holding Director Wray in contempt of Congress is now removed from Thursday’s schedule.” The Committee said.

New information about the key document the FBI is hiding detailing Biden’s bribery scheme emerged Tuesday evening.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer told “Just The News” founder John Solomon that the bribery allegations involve a business person from Ukraine who sent a “substantial bribe” to then-VP Joe Biden.

The Ukraine-Biden-bribery evidence was first presented to the FBI by a trusted, highly credible, well paid informant back in 2017.

Meanwhile Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden enjoyed a highly lucrative position as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Chairman Comer has reviewed the key document and asked the FBI to hand over the record to the custody of the House Oversight so others can review it as he continues his investigation into the Biden crime family.

The FBI confirmed the unclassified document alleging Joe Biden engaged in a $5 million bribery scheme is from a highly credible informant.

Comer on Tuesday evening dropped another bombshell: The bribery allegations against Joe Biden involve Ukraine.

“This form 1023 involves a business person from Ukraine, who allegedly sent a bribe, a substantial bribe to then Vice President Joe Biden,” Comer told Just The News.

John Solomon asked Comer if the bribery allegations involved Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who hired Hunter Biden to serve on the board of Burisma Holdings.

Comer opted not to tell Just The News and said the name of the Ukrainian involved is redacted.

“I probably better punt on that question. The name was redacted,” Comer told John Solomon.

Stay tuned! Comer said there are likely many more documents to emerge.