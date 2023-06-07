REVEALED: Biden Bribery Allegations Involve Business Person From Ukraine Who Sent “Substantial Bribe” to Joe Biden

New information about the key document the FBI is hiding detailing Biden’s bribery scheme emerged Tuesday evening.
House Oversight Chairman James Comer told “Just The News” founder John Solomon that the bribery allegations involve a business person from Ukraine who sent a “substantial bribe” to then-VP Joe Biden.
The Ukraine-Biden-bribery evidence was first presented to the FBI by a trusted, highly credible, well paid informant back in 2017.
Meanwhile Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden enjoyed a highly lucrative position as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.
Chairman Comer has reviewed the key document and asked the FBI to hand over the record to the custody of the House Oversight so others can review it as he continues his investigation into the Biden crime family.
The FBI confirmed the unclassified document alleging Joe Biden engaged in a $5 million bribery scheme is from a highly credible informant.
Comer on Tuesday evening dropped another bombshell: The bribery allegations against Joe Biden involve Ukraine.
“This form 1023 involves a business person from Ukraine, who allegedly sent a bribe, a substantial bribe to then Vice President Joe Biden,” Comer told Just The News.
John Solomon asked Comer if the bribery allegations involved Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who hired Hunter Biden to serve on the board of Burisma Holdings.
Comer opted not to tell Just The News and said the name of the Ukrainian involved is redacted.
“I probably better punt on that question. The name was redacted,” Comer told John Solomon.
Just The News reported:
Allegations that Joe Biden partook in a $5 million bribery scheme involve Ukraine where his son scored a lucrative energy job and were first presented to the FBI by a reliable and well-paid informant back in 2017, House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer told Just the News on Tuesday evening.
Comer made the bombshell revelation just a day after reviewing an FBI FD-1023 form that memorialized the informant’s allegations, and two days before he plans to hold a vote in Congress to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt for failing to provide a copy to his committee as demanded by a subpoena. He said the version of the informant report he was allowed to review by Wray had about 10% of information redacted and made clear the allegations were first reported to the FBI back in 2017 as Donald Trump was beginning his term as president.
[…]
But Comer said markings on the document he was shown – including footnotes – made clear the informant first provided the bribery allegations to the FBI in 2017 and then again one more time before he raised them a third time in the June 2020 informant report
“This first started in 2017,” he said, citing footnotes in the informant report he reviewed that listed two prior reports. “There are two notes, or footnotes, whatever you want to call them. They listed them as notes. I will say footnotes for better explanation, that reference 2017. And it was either 2018 or 2019. So this wasn’t the first time that the informant had mentioned a bribery scheme pertaining to Joe Biden to the FBI.