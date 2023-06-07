REVEALED: Biden Bribery Allegations Involve Business Person From Ukraine Who Sent “Substantial Bribe” to Joe Biden

New information about the key document the FBI is hiding detailing Biden’s bribery scheme emerged Tuesday evening.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer told “Just The News” founder John Solomon that the bribery allegations involve a business person from Ukraine who sent a “substantial bribe” to then-VP Joe Biden.

The Ukraine-Biden-bribery evidence was first presented to the FBI by a trusted, highly credible, well paid informant back in 2017.

Meanwhile Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden enjoyed a highly lucrative position as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Chairman Comer has reviewed the key document and asked the FBI to hand over the record to the custody of the House Oversight so others can review it as he continues his investigation into the Biden crime family.

The FBI confirmed the unclassified document alleging Joe Biden engaged in a $5 million bribery scheme is from a highly credible informant.

Comer on Tuesday evening dropped another bombshell: The bribery allegations against Joe Biden involve Ukraine.

“This form 1023 involves a business person from Ukraine, who allegedly sent a bribe, a substantial bribe to then Vice President Joe Biden,” Comer told Just The News.

John Solomon asked Comer if the bribery allegations involved Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who hired Hunter Biden to serve on the board of Burisma Holdings.

Comer opted not to tell Just The News and said the name of the Ukrainian involved is redacted.

“I probably better punt on that question. The name was redacted,” Comer told John Solomon.

Just The News reported: